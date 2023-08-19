Priyanka Chopra’s Love Again Sets September 2023 Netflix US Release Date

A new romantic comedy hit theaters around the globe in May 2023 and will be coming to Netflix in the United States in September 2023. Here’s the current Netflix release schedule for Love Again on Netflix in 2023 and beyond.

Love Again is written and directed by James C. Strouse, who worked with Netflix in 2017 with the release of The Incredible Jessica James but is also known for Grace is Gone, The Hollars, and People Places Things.

The impressive cast features Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Prime Video’s Citadel), Sam Heughan (Outlander), and Celine Dion.

As with a few of the recent Sony releases, critics and audiences have been divided on their takes. RottenTomatoes scores perhaps contrast the most, with only a 25% from critics, while audiences have fared much better throughout its theatrical run clocking in with a 91%.

Released by Sony Pictures Releasing, the movie is a production between Screen Gems, 2.0 Entertainment, and Thunder Road Films.

The movie hit theaters on May 5th, 2023, and grossed over $10 million at the box office.

When will Love Again be on Netflix in the United States?

Thanks to a deal signed in April 2021 between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Netflix, new movies starting from 2022

At the absolute earliest, new Sony movies come to Netflix 120 days after their theatrical debut, which would place the movie to release on Netflix on September 2nd, 2023.

That’s exactly when we will see the movie land with confirmation via the Netflix UI that Love Again drops on September 2nd.

Other movies coming up from the Sony output deal in 2023 include the Adam Driver action-epic 65, Big George Forman, No Hard Feelings, The Pope’s Exorcist, and plenty more.

Will Love Again be on Netflix in other regions?

Sony movies often come to Netflix globally but are on different schedules and not publicized. Hence, everything below is speculation based on prior movies from the distributor coming to Netflix.

Netflix India does seem to receive new Sony movies around the same time as the United States in the first window.

Several countries receive Sony movies around 1-2 years after their initial theatrical debut, including:

Belgium

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Italy

The Netherlands

South Africa

Netflix in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia all receive Sony movies around 2-3 years after their initial theatrical debut.

Will you be checking out Sony’s Love Again on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.