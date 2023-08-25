Virgin River Is Getting a Mobile Game at Netflix

This week, Netflix announced it’d be releasing a new initiative that allows you to connect more with your favorite movies and shows with interactive storytelling. Among the titles that will get the Netflix Story treatment is the popular drama series Virgin River.

This week, Netflix unveiled the news that it’d soon be publishing new interactive titles to sit alongside some of its biggest IP. Dubbed Netflix Stories, they’ll not quite be full-fledged games (of which Netflix has now released 70) but rather “a collection of interactive narrative games — that will immerse players in an ever-growing catalog of stories from fan-favorite Netflix series and films.”

Love is Blind will kickstart the initiative on September 19th, with two chapters of Virgin River’s forthcoming interactive Netflix Story being available on that date.

Knowing what’s been shown off from the Netflix Stores: Love is Blind launch trailer (embedded above) so far, we suspect the Netflix Story will have you visiting numerous high-profile locations from the Netflix series and perhaps gossiping with some of the main characters from the popular show.

Although no screenshots of Virgin River’s upcoming game have yet been released, we did get to see how it’ll be presented in the upcoming “Netflix Stories” application, where it sits alongside Love is Blind and Money Heist.

At the time of publishing, we’re just a couple of weeks away from Virgin River season 5 dropping its first batch of episodes on Netflix on September 7th, with more Christmas-themed episodes planned to drop in November.

In addition, a sixth season was ordered early in 2023. Unfortunately, production hasn’t been able to get underway as originally planned this Summer due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood with pens down at the WGA since May 2023 and actors joining them in July.

For more on what new games are coming soon to Netflix, we’re keeping the most comprehensive look at all the announced mobile games scheduled to release throughout the remainder of 2023 and into 2024 here.

This is the second major project to be announced from Boss Fight Entertainment since Netflix acquired the studio in March 2022. The studio’s first Netflix release game was releasing Dungeon Boss: Respawned on May 31st, 2023.

Are you looking forward to trying out the new Virgin River interactive experience? Let us know in the comments.