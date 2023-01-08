Netflix Added 90 New Movies and Series This Week

Welcome to your end-of-week recap of everything new that hit Netflix over the last 7 days in the US. We’ll walk you through a number of titles you might have missed along the way, the full list of new titles and what’s been trending in the Netflix top 10s.

Want to look what’s coming up next? We’ve got you covered with titles like Vikings: Valhalla, Dog Gone, and Sky Rojo headlining next week’s new titles.

Three Titles You Might Have Missed on Netflix This Week

Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Danish

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Angela Bundalovic, Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Li Ii Zhang

Writer: Sara Isabella Jønsson Vedde, Nicolas Winding Refn

Runtime: 56 mins

Nicolas Winding Refn, best known for the likes of The Neon Demon and Drive, is back for his first Danish production in over a decade. The new crime thriller series follows a young heroine named Miu who travels through Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld.

It’s strange, it’s quirky and it’s a must-watch for fans of Refn’s previous works and if you’re looking for an international crime drama that isn’t afraid to rock the boat.

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Limited Series)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Cast: Melony Feliciano, Marla Freeman

Runtime: 54 mins

Joe Berlinger is one of the biggest documentary producers right now and is back at Netflix with a four-part docuseries looking at the biggest ponzi scheme in history that was carried out by Bernie Madoff.

Through extensive interviews and reenactments, you’ll get to see how Bernie rose to be the king of Wall Street and how it all came crashing down and what the fallout was.

The Mindy Project (Seasons 1-6)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, Ed Weeks

Writer: Mindy Kaling

Runtime: 30 min

If you’re looking for a long binge then Netflix acquired all six seasons of the fan-favorite comedy series from Mindy Kaling. Kaling is best known for her time on The Office and is behind Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

Here’s what you can expect if you check it out:

“Aiming to straighten out her complicated personal life, a top doctor seeks to overcome her obsession with romantic comedies and finding a soulmate.”

It’s also an interesting addition since it’s the first Hulu Original that’s made its way onto Netflix in the United States (although not the first to come internationally).

For more recommendations, check out our top movies guide and top TV guide.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

As noted above, most of these additions came on the first of the month when 69 new additions were added.

Please note: this list of releases is for Netflix in the United States. Other region’s lineups will vary dramatically.

70 New Movies Added This Week

10 Minutes Gone (2019)

Along Came Polly (2004)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

Amr’s in Trouble (2019)

Astro Boy (2009)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Blue Streak (1999)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Chloe (2009)

Closer (2004)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Fletch (1985)

Forrest Gump (1994)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Gamer (2009)

Grease (1978)

How I Became a Gangster (2019) Netflix Original

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

King Kong (2005)

Leap Year (2010)

Leligar ()

Life (1999)

Lion (2016)

Mars One (2022)

Minority Report (2002)

Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times (2021)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Mousa (2021)

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (2023) Netflix Original

Naai Sekar Returns (2022)

National Security (2003)

Parenthood (1989)

Play Misty for Me (1971)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Sing Street (2016)

Stealing Raden Saleh (2022)

The Alleys (2021)

The Aviator (2004)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Four Seasons (1981)

The Kings of the World (2022) Netflix Original

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

The Other Side of the Mountain (1975)

The Pale Blue Eye (2022) Netflix Original

The Raid 2 (2014)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Sting (1973)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

The ‘Burbs (1989)

This Is 40 (2012)

Top Gun (1986)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Twins (1988)

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger (2010)

20 New TV Series Added This Week

#ABtalks (Season 3)

Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1) Netflix Original

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Seasons 1-2)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) Netflix Original

Kaleidoscope (Limited Series – Watch in any order!) Netflix Original

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series)

Love Island USA (Season 2)

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Monster (Season 1 – 30 Episodes)

New Amsterdam (Seasons 1-2)

Old Enough! (Season 2)

Pressure Cooker () Netflix Original

Public Enemy (Seasons 1-2)

Side Dish (Season 1)

Survivor (Season 18)

The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Mindy Project (Seasons 1-6)

The Walking Dead (Season 11)

The Way of the Househusband (Season 2) Netflix Original

Woman of the Dead (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies and Shows on Netflix US This Week

Now let’s recap what’s been trending in the United States top 10s for this week.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (78 points) Trolls (57 points) White Noise (54 points) Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (51 points) No Escape (39 points) Sing 2 (27 points) The Invitation (23 points) King Kong (21 points) The Pale Blue Eye (20 points) Bullet Train (18 points) Life (18 points) The Longest Yard (11 points) Jak zostałem gangsterem. Historia prawdziwa (7 points) Side Effects (6 points) The Bad Guys (5 points) After Ever Happy (4 points) Grease (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Wednesday (68 points) Kaleidoscope (67 points) Emily in Paris (50 points) Ginny & Georgia (45 points) The Recruit (39 points) Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street (29 points) New Amsterdam (29 points) Treason (23 points) The Glory (23 points) The Circle (19 points) The Witcher: Blood Origin (14 points) The Walking Dead (12 points) Alice in Borderland (11 points) Harry & Meghan (5 points) Lady Voyeur (4 points) Woman of the Dead (1 point) Sonic Prime (1 point)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.