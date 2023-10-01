What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 2nd to 8th, 2023

Welcome along to another look at what’s set to release on Netflix over the next seven days in the United States. Below, we’ll review the preliminary list of new movies and series set to arrive in the coming week, including a few of our most anticipated titles.

It’s been a busy start to the month, with October 1st bringing close to 70 new movies and series to the service in total. Lots to look forward to throughout the remainder of October, and we’ve even got a pretty good idea of some of the early titles scheduled for November, too.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



On the removal front this week, the Dan Stevens horror movie The Rental expires in the next few days. Other movies leaving Netflix this week are Jexi (2019), Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019), and all of The Expendables franchise.

Most Anticipated New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Removed from Paramount+ a little earlier in the year, we’ll now see the biopic series on the story of Uber come to Netflix.

Over the course of you’ll get to witness the inception of the ride-hailing firm that no doubt most of you have used over the years. You’ll witness the rise and struggles of the company through the perspective of Travis Kalanick.

Amongst the all-star cast you’ll see throughout the show includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Uma Thurman, and Kyle Chandler. The narration of the series is provided by Quentin Tarantino.

Fair Play (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Moved up from its initial mid-October release date, Fair Play is the big new movie for this week and arguably Netflix’s first big English-language Awards play of the year so far.

From Chloe Domont, the thriller is about a young couple’s relationship on the brink after one of them receives a promotion at a hedgefund.

The movie has been displayed at numerous film festivals throughout the year, including its main debut at the Sundance Film Festival. Given that, we’ve already got plenty of reviews floating around in the wild, which has granted the movie a Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes.

The Observer reviewed the movie on the day this article was published, saying, “It’s maliciously effective, up to a point: an enjoyably lurid piece of classy-trashy psychological warfare.”

Everything Now (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

With Sex Education over, Netflix UK has a few new titles lined up to help fill the void, and the first is Everything Now, starring Sophie Wilde – who shot to fame with her A24 movie Talk to Me.

Coming from Left Bank Pictures (the production company behind The Crown and Who Killed Erin Carter), here’s what you can expect from the new 8-episode series:

“When 16-year old Mia returns home after a lengthy recovery from an eating disorder, she is thrust back into the chaotic world of sixth form only to find that her friends have moved on with teen life without her. Along with an ever-evolving bucket list, three best mates and a major new crush, Mia throws herself headfirst into a world of dating, parties and first kisses, soon discovering that not everything in life can be planned for.”

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on October 2nd

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog (2023)

Coming to Netflix on October 3rd

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then (2023) Netflix Original

Brother (2022)

Coming to Netflix on October 4th

Beckham (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Filip (2023)

Keys to the Heart (2023) Netflix Original

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (2023)

Race to the Summit (2023) Netflix Original

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Season 1)

The Transporter: Refuelled (2015)

Coming to Netflix on October 5th

Everything Now (Season 1) Netflix Original

House of Spies / Khufiya (2023) Netflix Original

Lupin (Part 3) Netflix Original

Sex Tape (2014)

Coming to Netflix on October 6th

A Deadly Invitation (2023) Netflix Original

Ballerina (2023) Netflix Original

Fair Play (2023) Netflix Original

Maybe Baby / Bytte bytte baby (2023)

Coming to Netflix on October 7th

Strong Girl Nam-soon (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on October 8th

K Food Show: A Nation of Banchan (New Episodes)

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.