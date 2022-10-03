Australian Netflix Original ‘Wanted’ Leaving Netflix in October 2022

Another month and another Netflix Original is set to leave the service. This time, we’ll see the departure of the heavily overlooked Australian drama series Wanted, scheduled to leave Netflix by the end of October 2022.

First airing on Seven Network in Australia in February 2016, the series was created by Rebecca Gibney and Richard Bell. It went on to run for three seasons, each being 6 episodes apiece.

The cast included Rebecca Gibney, Geraldine Hakewill, Kerry Fox, Kate Box, and Robyn Malcolm.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect if you want to check out the series before it leaves:

“Polar-opposite strangers Lola and Chelsea become partners on the run when they witness a murder involving dirty cops and are framed for the crime.”

Netflix first received seasons 1 and 2 together in October 2017, with the third and final season arriving on December 12th, 2018.

The series is now due to depart Netflix in multiple regions just over 5 years following the first two seasons hitting the service on October 30th, 2022. Your last day to watch Wanted on Netflix is October 29th, 2022.

Regions set to lose Wanted this October include Netflix in the United States of America and Canada.

We’re told that Wanted will stay on Netflix in other regions like the United Kingdom and Australia for another two years. All three seasons are therefore scheduled to depart in October 2024.

Why is Wanted Leaving Netflix?

As we’ve covered increasingly, the reason why Netflix Originals are leaving the service is that Netflix doesn’t own the underlying rights to said series. In this case, the rights to Wanted lay with Universal Media Studios International.

The show will join the growing number of shows and movies (now over 60 titles) that is set to balloon in the coming years as co-productions, early distribution deals, and early Netflix Original commissions come up for renewal. Of course, Netflix can renew these licenses, but for the most part, this hasn’t been the case.

Also leaving Netflix in October 2022 is one of the first major global Netflix Original commissions, Hemlock Grove. That’s scheduled to leave Netflix a week or so earlier than Wanted.

Would you have liked to have seen Wanted to stay on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.