Series/Movies Potentially Leaving Netflix in Q3 & Q4 2020

As one of the leading Netflix trackers, we’ve come to have the painful task of letting you guys know when big series and movies are set to leave. In the second half of 2020, we’re set to lose some huge movies and series and we’ve compiled a list here to help you plan your binges wisely.

It’s been a rough start to the year with some absolutely huge titles already having left the service. We’ve seen Mad Men, Bob Ross, Gomorrah, Scandal, Lost Girl, Chewing Gum, Father Brown, The L Word, Dad’s Army, Spartacus, Maron among many others depart thus far.

Now this list by no means represents the full list of what’s set to leave Netflix over the next six months but it is some of the biggest titles that will be removed.

Remaining Disney Movies

This list is predominantly targeted at TV series but we thought we’d mention a few of the Disney movies that are still set to leave Netflix in the US (and Canada in this instance) for the remainder of 2020. These include:

Solo: A Star Wars Movie – July 9th

Ant-Man and the Wasp – July 29th

Incredibles 2 – July 30th

Christopher Robin – September 5th

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – November 28th

Ralph Breaks the Internet – December 11th

You can find a full roundup of what Disney movies are still to leave and those that have already been removed here.

Cheers & The Andy Griffith Show

Confirmed Removal Date: July 1st, 2020

Two series that will kick start the removals of the second half of 2020 will be two CBS (yes, Cheers is owned by CBS, not NBC) series in the form of these two excellent classics.

Every season of each respective show is set to leave on the first of the month.

Once Upon a Time

Expected Removal Date: September 2020

Another Disney removal likely this year is Once Upon a Time. Most ABC titles tend to stay on Netflix two years after their final season drops (except with Galavant for some reason) and we’ll be coming up on the two-year point in September.

With this one, there is a chance the deal for Once Upon A Time is slightly different but it’s worth noting never the less.

Parks and Recreation

Expected Removal Date: October 2020

One of the two major NBC series remaining on Netflix is Parks and Rec which will be leaving a few months before The Office follows in its footsteps.

The series is pegged for the new streaming service Peacock meaning you’re going to have to fork out another subscription fee to catch this one.

Unfortunately, it looks like a done deal that Parks and Rec is going.

The West Wing

Expected Removal Date: December 2020

When HBO was first announced, The West Wing was one of the titles that AT&T had announced would be coming in year 1. With The West Wing still on Netflix, it’s likely the case that all of The West Wing will be gone from Netflix in December when the series first got added to Netflix.

Netflix has ample political thrillers to take up the mantle but nothing will quite beat The West Wing for various reasons.

That 70s Show

Expected Removal Date: Q4 2020

Yes, another sitcom set to currently expire. However, in this case, another streamer isn’t automatically lined up so it could be the case Netflix decides to renew.

We know how rare sitcoms are for streamers with them all divided up so it’s likely Netflix may want to keep hold of this one.

The Office

Expected Removal Date: January 2021

Second maybe to Friends in the biggest loss for Netflix US is The Office. Every season is set to leave on January 1st, 2020 for its new permanent home of Peacock alongside other NBC favorites.

Ultimately, it’s a shame Netflix couldn’t work out a deal despite the fact Netflix offered huge sums of money to keep it even on a non-exclusive arrangement. Will fans flock to Peacock and pay more money for less content? We’ll see.

Weeds

Expected removal date: 2021

Looking even further ahead, Weeds could be another one of the Lionsgate shows to leave Netflix. Again, Netflix could chose to renew but given the pulling power of some shows wains in time, it’s likely it’ll head to a new buyer.

That’s all we have for now. As always, keep an eye on our what’s leaving section for everything set to leave Netflix over time.