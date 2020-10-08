‘Goldie & Bear’ Leaving Netflix in October 2020

Children’s favorite Goldie & Bear will be departing Netflix in full meaning both seasons will depart by the end of October 2020. The news shouldn’t come as a huge surprise as Disney content continues to shift away from providers like Netflix in favor of their own Disney+ service.

The animated series follows best pals Goldie and Bear who join other fairytale characters on adventures. The titular characters themselves are based on the Goldilocks and the Three Bears fairytale and ran for 133 segments in total all of which have been streaming on Netflix in some form since October 2018.

Both seasons (consisting of 45 episodes in total) of Goldie & Bear are set to depart Netflix on October 31st, 2020. Only Netflix in the United States will see the series depart as that’s the only region where it’s available.

Where will Goldie & Bear stream next?

Once the series departs Netflix, the series will end up on Disney+ which should come as absolutely no surprise.

This leaves a couple of Disney Junior titles remaining on Netflix in the US with Sofia the First being the biggest example but that will likely leave in due course. We’ve heard some rumors that Sofia the First could leave Netflix as late as 2022 but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Beyond that, we’ve seen Little Einsteins leave Netflix US and much of the Mickey Mouse content Netflix used to have available depart as well.

Some other Disney content remains on Netflix including some leftover movies from the Disney contract, a few Disney Channel shows such as Liv & Maddie and Bunk’d, and some other movies too such as The Muppets, Chicken Little and Princess and the Frog.

Some co-productions (or other types of arrangements) remain on Netflix however with Pup Academy being the biggest example and others including PJ Masks and Miraculous being others.