‘Limitless’ Series Leaving Netflix in July 2020

The short-lived Limitless, a CBS crime drama, will soon be departing Netflix in the US after its nearly four-year stint on Netflix. Here’s why it’s leaving, where it’s likely heading and why it only survived a single season.

The series is based on the movie that released in 2011 starring Bradley Cooper and even features the Hollywood star too. It features the same pill from the movie that allows its user to use the full capability of his brain. That’s then put into the context of a traditional crime drama.

22 episodes released in total for its first and only season.

The series will be leaving most Netflix regions on July 1st, 2020 including Netflix in the United States, Spain, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Hong Kong, and India.

The series will eventually leave Netflix in Canada and Netflix in the United Kingdom but that probably won’t be until September 2021. That’s because these regions didn’t get the show added until a year and a bit after its US counterpart.

Why did Limitless only run for 1 season?

Netflix picked global streaming rights to Limitless but despite this revenue stream, CBS still decided to cancel the series. There were some rumors that Netflix could pick up the series from CBS given it already had the streaming rights but Craig Sweeny confirmed that would not be the case saying: “I’m truly sad to report that #Limitless will not continue on any platform. Thanks so much to everyone who watched.”

Where will Limitless stream next?

Well, it’s unlikely that any service is going to want to pick up the streaming rights so our best guess is that it’ll default over to CBS All Access.

It’s going to be a slaughter for CBS shows on Netflix US in July with two other bigger titles from its vast library also set to depart. We’re referring to every single season of both Cheers and The Andy Griffith Show that are also leaving Netflix on July 1st, 2020.

