Multiple Anime TV Shows Leaving Netflix Globally in May 2022

The Netflix library continues to expand and evolve, but sadly, this also means we have to say goodbye to some popular anime titles. We’ll be saying goodbye to three popular anime shows in May as they leave the Netflix libraries globally.

Which anime TV shows are leaving Netflix?

In total three popular anime shows will be leaving Netflix in May 2022;

Monthly Girls Nozaki Kun (1 Season) – Leaving May 1st, 2022

– Leaving May 1st, 2022 Parasyte: The Maxim (1 Season) – Leaving May 15th, 2022

– Leaving May 15th, 2022 Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas (1 Season) – Leaving May 15th, 2022

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun has been available to stream on Netflix US since September 2020 and is currently available to stream in 10 other countries. The only region keeping the anime on Netflix is Japan.

Parasyte: The Maxim has been available to stream on Netflix US since September 2020, and is available to stream in 10 other countries. Only Netflix Japan will keep the anime.

Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas has been available to stream on Netflix US since August 2020, but has been available to stream in such regions, like the UK for almost four years. In total, 31 countries will see the anime removed from the library, and only Japan will keep the series.

Where will I be able to stream the anime shows next?

Monthly Girls Nozaki Kun, Parasyte: The Maxim, and Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas can be found on Crunchyroll, but to stream all three you will need a paid subscription.

Will the anime shows return to Netflix?

There’s still a chance that all three anime shows could return to Netflix sometime in the near future.

We could see the renewal of all three anime before they depart in May.

Would you like to see any of the three anime shows return to Netflix sometime in the near future? Let us know in the comments below!