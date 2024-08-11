Leaving Soon from Netflix Pokémon

Multiple Pokemon Series May Leave Netflix in September 2024

Up to four Pokemon series could be leaving the service for those in the United States.

Pokemon Journeys And Other Series Leaving Netflix September 2024

Picture: Netflix

Some of the latest seasons of Pokemon, which have come to Netflix in batches exclusively since 2021, are potentially leaving Netflix in the US in early September 2024.  

Which Pokemon series are currently scheduled to leave, and which ones are staying? Here are the four with removal notices:

  • Pokémon Journeys: The Series (4 Parts – 48 episodes)
  • Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (3 parts – 42 episodes)
  • Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (3 parts – 47 episodes)
  • Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (1 Part – 12 episodes)

The news comes as Netflix just added what it’s dubbing part 3 of the latest season of Pokemon in the form of Pokemon: Horizons: The Series, which is now up to 34 episodes. 

For all those titles listed above, a removal notice currently states that your “Last day to watch” is September 7th, with all series potentially disappearing on September 8th. 

Pokemon Removal Dates On Netflix

Removal date currently showing on Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.

Now you may be wondering why we’ve been using the words “maybe,” “potentially, and “might” above, whereas usually, removals from Netflix are pretty final. That’s because we’ve seen some Pokemon titles scheduled to leave in the past, and right before removal, they get renewed at the last second, kicking the can down the road. This last happened a little earlier this year. We suspect that may happen again here, but given that we don’t fully know that, it’s still worth covering. 

Most of these series also reside on Netflix in international regions like the United Kingdom, albeit without the Netflix Original badge, and removal notices aren’t currently showing there. Our intel suggests Netflix has licensed Journeys in these regions through the end of 2025. 

Other Pokemon titles currently on Netflix (in the US – other regions will vary): 

  • Pokemon: Indigo League
  • Pokemon The Arcelis Chronicles
  • Pokemon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
  • Pokemon Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution 
  • Pokemon Concierge (Renewed for a Season 2)
  • Detective Pikachu

For more on what’s leaving Netflix throughout September 2024 and beyond, keep checking back here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you disappointed that these Pokemon series may be leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below. 

