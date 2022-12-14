Netflix Original Series ‘Back with the Ex’ Leaving Netflix in January 2023

The first and only season of the Australian dating reality series Back with the Ex will be departing Netflix globally in the first month of 2023 as the rights come up for renewal.

Airing in Australia in 2018, Netflix acquired the global rights to Back with Ex in early 2019, releasing the series globally on January 11th, 2019.

Here’s the official description per Netflix:

“New beginnings or old baggage? Four singles have one chance to reignite romance with an ex — or leave the past behind for good.”

The series was made available with myriad audio language options exclusively on Netflix, including English, German, Spanish, French, and Brazilian Portuguese.

After airing its first season, neither Seven Network nor Netflix renewed the show for a second season.

The series was also praised for including people in the show who were middle-aged, something most reality shows (especially dating shows) fail to do.

One could argue the format of the show didn’t precisely pay off, given that none of the four couples who reunited on the show remain together to this day but I digress.

All 7 episodes are now scheduled to leave Netflix in all regions on January 11th, 2023 with your last day to watch the series being on January 10th.

Why is Back with the Ex leaving Netflix?

Essentially, Netflix doesn’t own the underlying rights to the show, meaning that they only rented the show for a fixed period, and that time is now up.

In the case of Back with the Ex, Netflix only acquired the rights to the show for four years.

The show will now join an evergrowing list of Netflix Originals that have departed the service.

It’s not the only Australian reality series being removed from Netflix either. In early December, we saw the first season of Yummy Mummies depart, with the second season also due to leave in due course.

January is going to be a busy month for removals, so make sure to sift through our lists to catch anything leaving the service before it departs.