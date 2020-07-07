Netflix Original Series ‘Ever After High’ Leaving Netflix in August 2020

Another Netflix Original series is now scheduled for removal from Netflix with the hit kids series Ever After High currently due to be removed from Netflix in August 2020. Here’s why the show is leaving despite being Netflix branded and what else we know so far.

Netflix got new seasons of Ever After High in quick succession after its 2014 announcement. Five seasons in total were released and although it was believed a sixth season was on the way, it never materialized.

Here’s when new seasons dropped onto Netflix:

Season 1 added in October 2014

Season 2 added in February 2015

Season 3 added in August 2015

Season 4 in January 2016

Season 5 in August 2016

All five seasons are currently set to leave Netflix on August 5th, 2020 which lines up exactly four years after its season 5 release on Netflix.

The removal date applies to Netflix in almost all regions of the world including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.

This is a preliminary removal date and can be reversed should a new agreement come about.

Why is Ever After High leaving Netflix?

In the case of Ever After High we believe it’s down to the fact it’s not a full Netflix Original. Instead it’s a distributed Netflix Original. As some of you may know, the series was originally on YouTube before Netflix repackaged some of its episodes for release on Netflix with exclusive episodes arriving thereafter.

So what it comes down to is that Mattel owns the licenses to the series, not Netflix. Therefore it’s down to both parties to agree on streaming the titles going forward.

As we mentioned, it’s not a new occurrence for Netflix Original branded titles to leave Netflix. The list has been growing slowly over time as we’ve been cataloging on our list. In almost all cases, it always comes down to who the actual owner of the content is.

Where will Ever After High stream once it leaves Netflix?

Assuming it does leave Netflix, we’re not ultimately sure where the series could head next. It could go back to its original YouTube home or Mattel could sell the rights to another streamer. What’s interesting in our list thus far though, is that no Netflix Originals that have been removed from Netflix have been sold to another provider. Yet.

That’s what we know so far – we’ll keep you updated as and when we learn more about Ever After High on Netflix.