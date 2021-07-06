Only Fools and Horses, Bottom, Friday Night Dinner & Others Leaving Netflix UK

Netflix UK is seeing a mass exodus of comedy content throughout the months of July and August 2021 with titles from Channel 4 and BBC all set to expire. It may not be forever, however.

As we’ve covered back in our July and August 2021 removals list for the UK, a number of high-profile comedy series from Channel 4 but mostly the BBC’s library is up for renewal.

This isn’t uncommon. The BBC library regularly comes up for renewal on Netflix in the UK, and in some cases, shows are renewed and in other cases, they’re lost forever. We have seen fewer titles renewed in recent years as the BBC and Channel 4 claws back their licenses to either stick on rival streamers or their own platforms.

Let’s take a look quick look at some of the titles set to depart licensed by the BBC:

Extras – BBC – July 1st

– BBC – July 1st Fawlty Towers – BBC – July 1st

– BBC – July 1st Harry Enfield and Chums – BBC – July 1st

– BBC – July 1st Harry Enfield Presents – BBC – July 1st

– BBC – July 1st The Office UK – BBC – July 1st

– BBC – July 1st Spaced – Channel 4 – July 2nd

– Channel 4 – July 2nd Absolutely Fabulous – BBC – July 6th

– BBC – July 6th Dinnerladies – BBC – July 6th

– BBC – July 6th The Vicar of Dibley – July 6th

– July 6th Bottom – BBC – July 14th

– BBC – July 14th Only Fools and Horses – BBC – July 14th

– BBC – July 14th I’m Alan Partridge – BBC – July 15th

– BBC – July 15th Top Gear – BBC – July 15th

– BBC – July 15th Friday Night Dinner – Channel 4 – August 1st

In all the instances above, we believe that it’s just simply the case that the licenses are coming up to expire although some will likely point the blame to other reasons. Little Britain was removed last year because of some of its problematic scenes and Only Fools and Horses has had plenty of criticism in this arena too.

Many titles listed above are either available on 4oD or the BBC iPlayer whereas many titles are also now found on the controversial BritBox streaming service.

Although most of the titles leaving are from the BBC, the fan-favorite Channel 4 series Friday Night Dinner is also set to depart Netflix on August 1st, 2021 but in that instance, only season 5 is currently streaming. Most seasons of that show departed last August.

Spaced from Channel 4 is also leaving which was only added last year.

Will you miss any of the great comedy titles set to depart throughout July and into August 2021? Let us know in the comments.