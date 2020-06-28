PBS NOVA Collection Leaving Netflix in July 2020

The PBS NOVA library is once again getting shaken up on July 1st, 2020 with some of the best documentaries produced by PBS set to leave Netflix US for good. Here’s a rundown of a few of the best ones and the full list of documentaries leaving Netflix on July 1st, 2020.

For those who aren’t familiar with PBS’s NOVA series, each episode focuses on a brand new topic which all are typically rooted in science whether that be chemistry, biology or physics.

The series itself has been running on PBS since 1974 and has over 900 episodes in total under its belt. Season 47 aired on PBS in February 2020 most of the episodes set to leave Netflix on July 1st are from season 45 that aired in 2018.

Netflix US, as well as Netflix Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom, will all see the NOVA documentaries leave on July 1st.

The PBS library has been slowly changing on Netflix over the past year with another big documentary library from the US broadcaster leaving earlier this year.

One thing we should stress is that we could simply be seeing a PBS refresh on Netflix. The same thing occurred last year with a big shift of older titles off of Netflix and newer ones taking their place.

With that said, no new NOVA documentaries have currently been announced for release in July 2020 thus far.

Full list of NOVA Documentaries Leaving on July 1st

NOVA: Bird Brain

NOVA: Black Hole Apocalypse

NOVA: Building Chernobyl’s MegaTomb

NOVA: Chinese Chariot Revealed

NOVA: Day the Dinosaurs Died

NOVA: Death Dive to Saturn

NOVA: Decoding the Weather Machine

NOVA: Eclipse Over America

NOVA: Extreme Animal Weapons

NOVA: First Face of America

NOVA: Holocaust Escape Tunnel

NOVA: Killer Floods

NOVA: Killer Hurricanes

NOVA: Killer Volcanoes

NOVA: Poisoned Water

NOVA: Prediction by the Numbers

NOVA: Secrets of the Shining Knight

NOVA: Thai Cave Rescue

NOVA: The Impossible Flight

Nova: Ultimate Mars Challenge

We’ll keep this post updated as and when we learn whether Netflix could be getting season 46 added to Netflix on July 1st but in the meantime, make sure you’ve checked out all the ones you want to watch on this list before Wednesday.