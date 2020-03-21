PBS’s ‘Secrets Of’ Documentary Library Leaving Netflix in March 2020

Netflix in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada are due to see another portion of the PBS documentary lineup leave Netflix with nine titles from the ‘Secrets Of’ library due to depart. Here’s a rundown of what’s leaving.

It’s been a bit of a rough couple of months for PBS titles on Netflix. PBS seems to be pulling back its library and licensing less to Netflix. We’ve already seen some influential Ken Burns documentaries earlier this year leave with only a couple of titles pulled in to replace.

Secrets Of is a documentary series on PBS, similar to the Nova series, whereby they cover older topics and secrets that you almost certainly didn’t know. Most of the titles leaving are about British institutions.

All nine titles of the secrets of titles are due to depart Netflix on March 23rd, 2020.

What PBS documentaries are leaving Netflix on March 23rd?

Cover Title / Description Secrets of Althorp – The Spencers (2013)

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles, the ninth Earl Spencer, leads a tour of Althorp House, the manor the Spencer family has called home for 500 years.

Rating: TV-PG First Released: 04/22/2017 Secrets of Henry VIII’s Palace: Hampton Court (2013)

The history of this grand 500-year-old palace is inextricably tied to the lavish lifestyle of King Henry VIII and the doomed fates of his six wives.

Rating: TV-PG First Released: 02/22/2017 Secrets of Her Majesty’s Secret Service (2014)

This documentary spotlights more than 100 years of operatives and operations in the U.K.’s secret service, the world’s oldest intelligence agency.

Rating: TV-PG First Released: 02/22/2017 Secrets of Highclere Castle (2013)

Known as the setting of “Downton Abbey,” Highclere Castle truly was the home of aristocrats and an army of servants, with a rich past to share.

Rating: TV-PG First Released: 02/22/2017 Secrets of Scotland Yard (2013)

Revisit famous cases and explore the history of Scotland Yard, one of the world’s oldest detective forces and a name synonymous with crime solving.

Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/22/2017 Secrets of Selfridges (2014)

American Harry Gordon Selfridge introduced Londoners to a new retail model that made shopping less of a practical pursuit and more of an adventure.

Rating: TV-PG First Released: 04/22/2017 Secrets of the Tower of London (2013)

Explore the storied history of the iconic Tower of London as it evolved from a royal castle into a dungeon prison and, finally, an armory and mint.

Rating: TV-PG First Released: 02/22/2017 Secrets of Underground London (2014)

Experts examine the ruins and relics hidden beneath London’s surface, unearthing a Roman amphitheater, plague pits, air raid shelters and more.

Rating: TV-PG First Released: 04/22/2017 Secrets of Westminster (2014)

Take an insider’s tour of Parliament, Big Ben and Westminster Abbey to discover the little-known history and pageantry of these famous buildings.

Rating: TV-PG First Released: 04/22/2017

According to Unogs, most of these series are also streaming on other regions such as Australia, Latin America, Europe and Asia. However, they’re not currently listing removal dates there.

Will you miss these documentaries once they depart? Let us know in the comments down below.

Please note: removal dates are subject to change and it’s worth noting these titles weren’t initially announced to leave in the press release.