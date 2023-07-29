‘Power’ Seasons 1-6 Leaving Netflix UK in August 2023

All six seasons of the excellent crime drama series Power starring Omari Hardwick, are set to depart Netflix in the United Kingdom (alongside a few other regions) in late August 2023.

First airing in 2014, Power is a critically acclaimed series that ran through 2020 with 63 episodes produced in total. The series follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a wealthy New York nightclub owner who leads a double life as a drug kingpin.

Article continues below...



Alongside Hardwick, the series starred Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Adam Huss, Kathrine Narducci, Luis Antonio Ramos, Greg Serano, and Sinqua Walls.

Netflix UK was among a few regions of Netflix that licensed Power away from Starz (owned by Lionsgate) starting in 2016, where it picked up the first three seasons throughout the year. Then, new seasons arrived shortly after their season finales aired in the States on the network. The sixth and final season was added to Netflix on August 26th, 2019.

Now, four years later, the show’s rights are up for renewal, and for the moment, it looks like Netflix won’t be renewing the title.

All six seasons are set to be removed on August 26th, 2023, with your last day to watch the series on Netflix being August 25th.

The various spin-offs to Power, including Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force, weren’t licensed to Netflix in the years to come and are exclusive to Lionsgate+ as of the time of publishing.

Other regions losing Power in August include:

Netflix South Africa

Netflix Turkey

Netflix Lithuania

The show was never licensed to the US, which is only available on Starz and Hulu, according to JustWatch.

Some good news…

As we mentioned, we do have some good news for Netflix subscribers. The show’s creator, Courtney A. Kemp, signed a Netflix deal in 2021 whereby she’d develop new shows that will be exclusively at the streamer. Sadly, we don’t know what projects are being worked on (if there are any) right now, but hopefully, we get something Power-sized or bigger in the years to come.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix in the United Kingdom in August 2023, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Will you miss Power when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.