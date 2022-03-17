‘South Park’ Leaving Netflix Internationally in March 2022

Many Netflix regions are about to see South Park leave the service with expiration dates now showing in most international regions. Here’s what you need to know.

South Park really requires no introduction. The animated sitcom has been a staple since 1997 releasing over 300 episodes and countless spin-offs and video games to boot. It comes from Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

According to Unogs, at least 30 Netflix regions carry South Park. All of which are seeing notices showing on every season for the show to expire on March 27th, 2022 (last day to watch being March 26th).

Notable regions set to lose South Park includes:

Netflix Australia

Netflix UK

Netflix Italy

Netflix Netherlands

Netflix India

Netflix South Korea

Netflix Germany

Netflix Portugal

Netflix Malaysia

Netflix Phillippines

The expiration date can be found when you boot up the title or on the title page for South Park itself.

Netflix has never been the ideal place to watch South Park. Only a handful of seasons have ever been available at one time. At the time of publishing Netflix UK only has season 1, seasons 20 through 23, and a “best of” collection available. Elsewhere in the UK, NOW has access to all 25 seasons and Amazon Prime Video has 23 seasons available.

South Park has disappeared from Netflix internationally before. As our friends at NewonNetflix.info documents, the series was available between 2013 and 2014 before being removed. It was then added again in 2019 with new and old seasons filtering off the platform every year since.

According to Deadline, the show is moving (and perhaps unsurprisingly) exclusively to Paramount+ around the globe. Paramount+ isn’t quite released around the globe just yet but regions are coming online throughout 2022 and the years to come.

Deadline notes that in 2022 the “Complete library of 310 episodes to launch on Paramount+ internationally.”

For those in the United States, this news doesn’t affect you in any capacity. While Netflix US has streamed South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut (it last appeared on Netflix in May 2016 and was available for 8 months) the main series has never been available. In the US, the series is exclusive to Paramount+. After all, Paramount has spent $900 million in a new deal struck in 2021 and the rights will eventually expire from HBO Max and head to Paramount+ exclusively.

Will you miss South Park when it leaves Netflix internationally? Let us know in the comments down below.