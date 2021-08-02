‘The Originals’ Leaving Netflix UK in September 2021

American series The Originals is set to depart Netflix in the United Kingdom in early September 2021.

Serving as a spin-off to The Vampire Diaries, the show aired on The CW between 2013 and 2018 and comes from Julie Plec. It starred Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Claire Holt, Phoebe Tonkin and Charlies Michael Davis.

All 5 seasons consisting of 92 episodes are due to leave Netflix on September 1st meaning your last full day to watch is August 31st.

The show is notably leaving Netflix exactly three years after the final fifth season was added to Netflix back in September 2018. The reason why the show is leaving is that Netflix UK seemingly only acquired the rights of the show for the lifetime of the show plus 3 years after.

Netflix UK also recently lost The Vampire Diaries back in November 2020 however in February 2021, the show was re-added to Netflix in full.

That could give some hope for The Originals that while it will almost certainly leave on September 1st, it could return at some point in the future. If Netflix UK can reacquire the rights to the show on a similar trajectory it should return to Netflix by Christmas.

Other regions are expected to also lose The Originals on September 1st too including Netflix Turkey.

It’s important to note that for the moment, this doesn’t include Netflix in the United States. In your case, as we noted back in January, you’ll still have the show and The Vampire Diaries for a bit longer.

As we covered, Netflix US is expected to lose The Vampire Diaries in March 2022 whereas we’re expecting The Originals to depart in August 2023.

Netflix UK is also set to lose a number of other profile shows on September 1st too. That includes the incredible Matt Berry series Toast of London and NBC’s short-lived The Night Shift series.

Will you miss The Originals if it departs Netflix UK in September? Let us know in the comments.