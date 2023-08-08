‘The Originals’ Leaving Netflix US in September 2023

The supernatural fantasy series from The CW, The Originals, is now sporting a message on the Netflix page indicating that all 92 episodes will leave the service in September 2023.

Serving as a spin-off to The Vampire Diaries (which departed Netflix US in September 2022), The Originals follows the powerful and ancient vampire family known as the Mikaelsons – Klaus, Elijah, and Rebekah – as they return to their ancestral home of New Orleans.

It stars Joseph Morgan as Klaus Mikaelson, Daniel Gillies as Elijah Mikaelson, Claire Holt as Rebekah Mikaelson, and other talented actors in pivotal roles.

The show came to Netflix as part of a long-running output deal Netflix US had with The CW whereby Netflix would receive any show that aired on the cable network often a week after their season finale aired. That deal came to an end in 2019.

This isn’t the first removal scare we’ve had for The Originals. Last year, Netflix removed the series in July (well, seasons 1-4, anyway) before adding them all back on August 18th. In fact, it was re-added to Netflix alongside Criminal Minds and Reign, but those two were seemingly re-added in error.

Netflix US was the last remaining region streaming The Originals, with all other regions losing it over the past few years.

Per a removal notice shown on the page for The Originals (and a pop-up when you start watching), the show is set to leave Netflix in full on September 8th, 2023, with your last day to watch being September 7th:

Once The Originals depart, only Legacies will remain on Netflix as part of The Vampire Diaries Universe, and that won’t be forever either. As we previously reported, that will stay on Netflix through 2027.

There’s a chance Netflix could relicense the series from Warner Bros. Television and its parent Warner Bros. Discovery who have shown more of an appetite to license its library again in recent months. Case in point, many HBO titles are currently being released on Netflix.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix in September 2023, check out the full list of Netflix US removals here.

Will you miss The Originals when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.