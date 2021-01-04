‘Total Drama’ Set to Leave Netflix in February 2021, Again

The global rights to Cartoon Network’s Total Drama are once again coming up for renewal on Netflix after having a removal scare back in November 2020. All episodes of Total Drama are once again due to be removed on February 1st, 2021.

The popular Canadian series which found a home on Cartoon Network is a cartoon take on the reality TV series format and widely considered to be on of the best series CN has ever carried. Jennifer Pertsch and Tom McGillis are behind the series.

Although the series has been streaming in some form since 2014, Netflix has only housed all five seasons since 2018 at least in the United States.

The series is not owned by Netflix, however, it’s owned by an independent company, Cake Entertainment who also owns and distributes the Angry Birds TV series (some are on Netflix), Thumb Wrestling Federation and Eliot Kid. They also produced Bottersnikes & Gumbles which is a Netflix Original commissioned series.

All five seasons of the show were originally due to expire from Netflix in all regions on November 1st, 2020 as the rights come up for renewal. A few weeks later, the removal date was removed from our original report in early October 2020. A Netflix customer service rep later confirmed that it’s no longer leaving.

Thanks! We can confirm that at this time we don't show that Total Drama is set to expire on November 1st. We get to enjoy having it available for a little longer! *KW — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) October 23, 2020

Now, once again, the show is showing up for removal around the world on February 1st, 2021 along with another collection of kids staples, the Power Rangers Library.

Where will Total Drama stream after it leaves Netflix?

That’s still not yet decided at least from our research.

The series would make the most sense heading to HBO Max to sit alongside its other Cartoon Network lineup but the decision ultimately falls to Cake Entertainment who will likely shop to the highest bidder.

We reached out to Cake Entertainment for a statement that wasn’t able to comment.

It’s worth noting that Netflix recently picked up another Cartoon Network show (again, not distributed by Warner but still originally aired there) with new seasons of Johnny Test due out on Netflix exclusively in 2021.

Will you miss Total Drama should all five seasons depart from Netflix globally in February? Let us know in the comments.