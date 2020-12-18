We’re almost over the last hurdle of 2020 and finally, we can begin to look towards the new year. Thanks to some exciting early announcements, we can provide you with what’s coming to Netflix UK in January 2021.

If you missed any of the December additions, you can find them in our ongoing preview.

Please Note: This is not the completed list of what’s to come to Netflix UK in January 2021. We’ll learn more of what’s to come soon, so ensure to keep this page bookmarked.

January Dates TBD

Cobra Kai (Season 3) N – Continuation of the story of The Karate Kid and the intense rivalry of Johnny Lawrence and Danny LaRusso.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 1st

All About Nina (2018) – Rom-com following a stand-up comedian (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who sees her life turned upside down.

– Rom-com following a stand-up comedian (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who sees her life turned upside down. Arizona (2018) – Comedy thriller starring Danny McBride set during the 2009 housing crisis.

– Comedy thriller starring Danny McBride set during the 2009 housing crisis. Around the World in 80 Days (2004) – Disney & Walden Media’s big remake of the classic adventure starring Jackie Chan and Steve Coogan.

– Disney & Walden Media’s big remake of the classic adventure starring Jackie Chan and Steve Coogan. Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018) – Musical documentary.

– Musical documentary. Dream Home Makeover (Season 2) N – Reality series.

Dredd (2012) – Karl Urban kicks serious butt in this violent sci-fi romp.

– Karl Urban kicks serious butt in this violent sci-fi romp. Full Out 2: You Got This (2020) – American family comedy about a team of gymnasts who must attempt to win their second nationals without the help of their star gymnast.

– American family comedy about a team of gymnasts who must attempt to win their second nationals without the help of their star gymnast. Here and Now (2018) – Sarah Jessica Parker and Renée Zellweger headline this musical romance drama about a singer in New York getting a grim diagnosis.

– Sarah Jessica Parker and Renée Zellweger headline this musical romance drama about a singer in New York getting a grim diagnosis. Monarca (Season 1) N – Mexican drama centered around a family fighting for the control of their tequila empire.

– Mexican drama centered around a family fighting for the control of their tequila empire. My Sister’s Keeper (2009) – Cameron Diaz stars in this heart-wrenching family drama.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) – Steven Spielberg’s epic WW2 movie on the Normandy Landings.

– Steven Spielberg’s epic WW2 movie on the Normandy Landings. Semi-Pro (2008) – Will Ferrell stars as Jackie Moon, an owner-coach-player looking to make his dreams come true in the NBA.

– Will Ferrell stars as Jackie Moon, an owner-coach-player looking to make his dreams come true in the NBA. Shoot ‘Em Up (2007) – Michael Davis writes and directs this action thriller starring Clive Owen.

– Michael Davis writes and directs this action thriller starring Clive Owen. Running Man (Season 1) – Children’s animated comedy.

– Children’s animated comedy. The Circle USA (Season 1) N – The US spin-off of the Channel 4 game show.

– The US spin-off of the Channel 4 game show. The Minimalists: Less is Now (2021) N – Documentary looking at two friends pioneering a new movement of having less.

– Documentary looking at two friends pioneering a new movement of having less. What Happened to Mr. Cha? (2021) N – South Korean comedy centered around a washed-up megastar struggling to restore his reputation.

– South Korean comedy centered around a washed-up megastar struggling to restore his reputation. Wild Target (2010) – Bill Nighy and Emily Blunt feature in this action-comedy from over a decade ago about a hitman desperately trying to retire.

– Bill Nighy and Emily Blunt feature in this action-comedy from over a decade ago about a hitman desperately trying to retire. Valiant (2005) – Animated feature about pigeons serving in the Royal Homing Pigeon Service during World War 2.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 2nd

Asphalt Burning (2021) N – German action-comedy about a man who makes a bet he can race cross-country.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 3rd

All Is True (2018) – Biographical drama starring Kenneth Branagh as William Shakespeare in the final days of his life.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 4th

Korean Porkbelly Rhapsody (New Episodes Weekly) – A cooking TV series love letter to South Korean favorite dish, Pork Belly.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 5th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) N – Children’s animation series centered around a pre-schooler and her colorful collection of kitties.

– Children’s animation series centered around a pre-schooler and her colorful collection of kitties. History of Swear Words (Season 1) N – Nicholas Cage docu-series looking into the history of swearwords.

– Nicholas Cage docu-series looking into the history of swearwords. Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3) N – Spin-off of the Nailed It! series, taking the competition to Mexico for the third time.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 6th

Surviving Death (Season 1) N – Reality series looking into the paranormal and near-death experiences.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 7th

I Am Woman (2019) – Helen Reddy biopic.

– Helen Reddy biopic. Pieces of a Woman (2021) N – Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf star as a couple whose lives are changed forever when tragedy strikes during the home birth of their baby.

– Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf star as a couple whose lives are changed forever when tragedy strikes during the home birth of their baby. Tag (2018) – Comedy about a group of childhood friends that continue to live their annual game of tag, with disastrous and hilarious consequences.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 8th

Azizler (2021) N – Turkish drama.

– Turkish drama. I Am Woman (2019) – Biographical drama about musician and female rights activist Helen Reddy.

– Biographical drama about musician and female rights activist Helen Reddy. The Idhun Chronicles (Part 2) N – Spanish-language anime series.

– Spanish-language anime series. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5) N – In-depth docuseries that gives us insight into the everyday lives of prisoners in the world’s most infamous prisons.

– In-depth docuseries that gives us insight into the everyday lives of prisoners in the world’s most infamous prisons. Lupin (Season 1) N – French crime-drama based on the early 20th Century stories by French novelist Maurice Leblanc.

– French crime-drama based on the early 20th Century stories by French novelist Maurice Leblanc. Stuck Apart (2020) N – Dark Turkish comedy about a man suffering from a midlife crisis.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 10th

Gogglebox (Season 5) – More sofa antics with plebs watching the telly.

Instant Family (2018) – A married couple, desperate to start a family find themselves in over their heads when they adopt three foster children.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 11th

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (2021) N – Documentary looking into the powerful drug trade that plagued America in the 1980s.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 13th

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Limited Series) N – Docu-series that looks into a notorious serial killer who operated in the mid-1980s.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 14th

The Heartbreak Club (2021) N – Indian romantic ensemble movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 15th

Bling Empire (Season 1) N – Docusoap following the rich and wealthy in Los Angeles.

– Docusoap following the rich and wealthy in Los Angeles. Disenchantment (Part 3) N – Matt Groening’s medieval animated series returns for another batch of episodes.

– Matt Groening’s medieval animated series returns for another batch of episodes. Double Dad (2021) N – Brazillian about a girl searching for her father.

– Brazillian about a girl searching for her father. Kuruko’s Basketball (Season 1) – Anime basketball series.

Outside the Wire (2021) N – Sci-fi war thriller about a drone pilot teaming up with an android.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 19th

Hello Ninja (Season 4) N – Family animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 21st

Call My Agent! (Season 4) N – French comedy series about the lives of people working at a talent agency.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 22nd

Jurrasic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 2) N – Next batch of episodes following the summer camp shenanigans set in the Jurrasic Park universe.

– Next batch of episodes following the summer camp shenanigans set in the Jurrasic Park universe. The White Tiger (2021) N – English-language drama centered around the journey of a poor Indian driver trying to break free from the control of those above him, and rise to the very top.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 24th

Booksmart (2019) – Olivia Wilde directs this high school graduation comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 27th

50M2 (Season 1) N – Turkish dark-comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 29th

The Dig (2021) N – Drama based on the John Preston novel which reimagines the events of the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in January 2021? Let us know in the comments below!