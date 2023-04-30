When will ‘The 100’ Leave Netflix?

The 100 is currently on Netflix in most regions as of the time of publishing, but its days on the service are ultimately numbered as Netflix simply had the first run rights to the show. Some regions are expected to lose the show as soon as May 2023, so here’s a guide to how long The 100 will remain on Netflix where you live.

Based on the book series of the same name by Kass Morgan, The 100 is The CW’s sci-fi show that was on the air between 2014 and 2020 and starred Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Thomas McDonell, Eli Goree, and Marie Avgeropoulos.

The show takes place years after a nuclear apocalypse devastated Earth and follows the remaining humans living on a space station called The Ark. When resources start to dwindle, 100 juvenile prisoners are sent to Earth to see if it’s habitable again.

According to Unogs, almost all regions have been streaming The 100 for the last five years at least, with the only major region not to be carrying the show being the United Kingdom. In the UK, the show is currently only available on ITVX.

Netflix Canada, India, and Netherlands are losing The 100 in May 2023

Multiple regions of Netflix are scheduled to lose The 100 as soon as May 21st, 2023.

Why are these regions losing the show faster than other regions? Well, it comes down to how these regions received The 100. In all of the cases above, they received weekly episodes of the seventh and final season in 2020. The removal date, therefore, aligns three years after season 7 began coming to Netflix.

A removal notice on Netflix in these regions states your “last day to watch” is May 20th.

When will Netflix in the United States lose The 100?

In the United States, you’ll be the last to lose The 100 because of the nature of the deal Netflix had with The CW between 2013 and 2019 there.

The deal granted Netflix to the show’s new seasons soon after their season finale, plus keeping the show in full for (around) five years after its addition.

Season 7, as you may remember, was added to Netflix US on October 8th, 2020, meaning the show will remain on Netflix until at least October 2025. Although we can currently confirm that Netflix US is scheduled to lose the show on December 18th, 2025.

For a full schedule of when some of your favorite The CW favorites like Arrow, Riverdale, Jane the Virgin, and more will leave Netflix, visit our removal schedule.

For all other regions, you’ll see The 100 leave Netflix exactly three years after the final season was added. For those in Australia (and most other international regions), the show will leave in May 2024.

Will you miss The 100 when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.