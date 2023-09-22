DROP 01: All Animated and Anime Series Confirmed for Netflix’s Livestream

Netflix is about to drop a slew of news and premieres via a new live-stream event that’s taking place on YouTube and Twitch. What shows and movies will be shown off at Netflix’s DROP 01 event? Here’s what we know.

DROP01 is a new initiative from Netflix and Netflix’s Geeked social account running in partnership with Netflix TUDUM – the officially run blog that publishes Netflix’s press releases. For the past few years, that team has run the Geeked Week events with several days worth of live streams covering everything from sci-fi, fantasy, anime, and animation. That usually runs over the summer but hasn’t in 2023. Whether DROP 01 is the replacement for that is unclear, or just a rebranding (after all, the naming convention allows for DROP 02, DROP 03, etc).

The event takes place on Wednesday, September 27 at 9 am PST / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST on Netflix’s Twitch account and YouTube on the main Netflix account, plus regional streams in Brazil, India, and Japan.

It’s worth noting that this event is only going to be covering animation and anime projects.

Confirmed Lineup for Netflix’s DROP01

Let’s begin with the confirmed lineup of shows and movies that have been announced in advance.

Blue Eye Samurai – now confirmed for release on November 3rd – more first looks expected, including a brand new trailer. “Set in Edo-period Japan, BLUE EYE SAMURAI follows Mizu, a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge.”

– now confirmed for release on November 3rd – more first looks expected, including a brand new trailer. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – Expected to release on Netflix on October 19th, this new animated series comes from Adi Shankar. Expecting a release date confirmation and a new trailer. “Series mixing alternative Ubisoft characters in a highly referenced homage to the early 90s.”

– Expected to release on Netflix on October 19th, this new animated series comes from Adi Shankar. Expecting a release date confirmation and a new trailer. Castlevania: Nocturne – New prequel series to the excellent animated series. It will have its first three episodes premiere on the live stream ahead of its release on September 28th. “France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and night creatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.”

– New prequel series to the excellent animated series. It will have its first three episodes premiere on the live stream ahead of its release on September 28th. Masters of the Universe: Revolution – A new spin-off animation series expected to land by the end of 2023. Expect a first look and release date. “The new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull!”

– A new spin-off animation series expected to land by the end of 2023. Expect a first look and release date. Pluto – A full trailer is expected for the new anime series based on the excellent manga, coming on October 26 “Set in a neo-futuristic world where humans and high-functioning robots live in complete harmony.”

– A full trailer is expected for the new anime series based on the excellent manga, coming on October 26 Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – No doubt a full trailer for this new anime series due out on November 17th “Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated.”

– No doubt a full trailer for this new anime series due out on November 17th Sonic Prime – Likely renewal announcement for season 3 following season 2 debuting earlier this year – possibly a release date, given we got some first-look footage in the trailer above. “Sonic the Hedgehog goes into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event”

– Likely renewal announcement for season 3 following season 2 debuting earlier this year – possibly a release date, given we got some first-look footage in the trailer above.

Expected Shows and Movies at Netflix’s DROP01 Event

“And much more” leaves room for a lot of additional shows, and a poster that is released alongside the event news may divulge more about what we can expect.

Side note: the poster itself has generated a bit of controversy because it’s partly AI-generated. The director of Castlevania (who will have his show promoted at this event) replied to a Tweet with a Michael Scott GIF expressing his thoughts on the use of AI in the artwork.

Anyway, here are the shows we suspect will get featured:

There’s a whip and a Crystal Dynamics logo in the poster which is almost certainly referring to Lara Croft and Tomb Raider . Netflix has had an animation series in the works for quite a while (which we heard is also getting a second season), and hopefully, some more details will be released.

. Netflix has had an animation series in the works for quite a while (which we heard is also getting a second season), and hopefully, some more details will be released. A Legendary logo can be found. This almost certainly hints at season 2 of Skull Island that’s long suspected to be in the works. Capcom’s logo is featured prominently. This is almost certainly hinting towards Onimisha, which is dropping on Netflix on November 2nd.

that’s long suspected to be in the works. Capcom’s logo is featured prominently. This is almost certainly hinting towards which is dropping on Netflix on November 2nd. More on the speculation side, people have said that the coat and pistols in the trailer could be related to Devil May Cry (a long-rumored animated series headed to Netflix by Adi Shankar). There are two pistols shown in the teaser trailer that have the exact same shape as the game.

(a long-rumored animated series headed to Netflix by Adi Shankar). There are two pistols shown in the teaser trailer that have the exact same shape as the game. Studio Mir is featured, too. We don’t quite know what this is. The studio is known to be working on a new Witcher anime movie called Sirens of the Deep, so maybe that makes an appearance? They’re also the studio behind DOTA: Dragon’s Blood – could a new season of that be on the way?

Finally, gaming is a regular occurrence throughout the poster. Netflix has now been releasing mobile games for the past two years and with any luck, a few more could be revealed for the event.

Of course, we’ll have full coverage of the event (hopefully with a little help from Netflix in advance) throughout the day and during the live stream on September 27th.

Correction: We originally said Studio Mir was behind Skull Island. That’s incorrect. Powerhouse Animation is.