What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: November 11, 2023

Happy Friday! Welcome to your first recap of what’s been added to this week, where we’ve got 16 new movies, 12 new series, and 3 new games to cover. We’ll also look at what’s set to hit over the weekend and check in with the Netflix Top 10 movies and series.

Looking to the weekend, we’ve got another two A24 movies joining the service, with both making their Netflix debuts on Sunday. For fans of reality TV, you’ll be getting a season of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County to watch tomorrow.

If you’re looking for some things to watch on Netflix before they leave, we’d suggest going through a Despicable Me binge with both the first and second movie set to leave next Friday, with the latest Minions movie departing towards the end of the month.

Now, let’s get into the new releases for the weekend:

Best New Movies, Series and Games Added to Netflix This Week

Uncut Gems (2019)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Cast: Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Idina Menzel

Writer: Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie

Runtime: 135 min / 2h 15m

A24 movies are back on Netflix! By the end of this weekend, there’ll be 9 from the indie distributor and one we can’t wait to rewatch is Uncut Gems. This frantic and excellent movie stars Adam Sandler as an untrustworthy pawn shop owner who has a habit of getting in over his head.

This also serves as a great stopgap to the new Adam Sandler movie Netflix is in development, with one of the Safdie brothers directing. Sadly, that movie couldn’t get underway with filming over the Summer as initially planned, so this will have to do.

The Killer (2023)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Director: David Fincher

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell

Writer: Andrew Kevin Walker, Alexis Nolent, Luc Jacamon

Runtime: 118 min / 1h 58m

It’s the height of the year for Netflix’s Awards play movies and headlining this week’s lineup is The Killer, the latest film from director David Fincher.

Our review just went live for the movie that currently holds a Certified Fresh rating. Our own Andrew Morgan liked it, too. In his 4-star review, he concludes:

“A return to the things that made us fall in love with Fincher over 25 years ago with more humor than you’d expect. Time to order a bucket hat & Hawaiian shirt for Halloween next year.”

If you’re going to see any comic book adaptation this weekend, make sure it’s The Killer.

Shadow and Bone: Enter The Fold

In case you’ve missed it, this week is Geeked Week, where Netflix has been unveiling projects left and right. One stealth drop yesterday was the release of a new game based on Shadow & Bone called Enter the Fold from a Germany game developer.

Reviews have been pretty good thus far albeit most fans are just clamoring to know whether we’re getting a third season of Shadow & Bone or not.

Keep an eye on our What to Watch section over the weekend for more Netflix recommendations.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Added This Week (Nov 6-Nov 10)

For a full list of what’s new on Netflix in an expanded form, check out our New on Netflix hub page. Netflix provides all of the synopses below.

16 New Movies Added

Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche (2021) – TV-MA – English – This gripping documentary revisits a massive, deadly avalanche at a Lake Tahoe ski resort and the frantic search-and-rescue operation that followed.

– TV-MA – English – This gripping documentary revisits a massive, deadly avalanche at a Lake Tahoe ski resort and the frantic search-and-rescue operation that followed. Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – German – This documentary reveals how a group of hackers powered the darkest corners of the internet from a Cold War-era bunker in a quiet German tourist town.

– TV-14 – German – This documentary reveals how a group of hackers powered the darkest corners of the internet from a Cold War-era bunker in a quiet German tourist town. Forever (2023) – TV-MA – Swedish – The once unbreakable bond between teen football enthusiasts Mila and Kia begins to strain when a demanding former pro bursts in as their new coach.

– TV-MA – Swedish – The once unbreakable bond between teen football enthusiasts Mila and Kia begins to strain when a demanding former pro bursts in as their new coach. Mine (2016) – TV-14 – English – When a Marine’s mission goes awry, he must survive behind enemy lines — without stepping off a mine — among the harsh elements of a desert war zone.

– TV-14 – English – When a Marine’s mission goes awry, he must survive behind enemy lines — without stepping off a mine — among the harsh elements of a desert war zone. Nganu (2023) – TV-MA – English – Villagers advise an abusive husband to channel his rage in the army. There, he must come to terms with violent urges that have deep and painful roots.

– TV-MA – English – Villagers advise an abusive husband to channel his rage in the army. There, he must come to terms with violent urges that have deep and painful roots. Oregon (2023) – TV-MA – Turkish – On vacation in Istanbul in the ’80s, an offbeat couple lands in a sticky situation while trying to return a friend’s cassette tape.

– TV-MA – Turkish – On vacation in Istanbul in the ’80s, an offbeat couple lands in a sticky situation while trying to return a friend’s cassette tape. Pedro (2022) – TV-MA – Spanish – A young filmmaker captures the playful, everyday side of Mexican artist Pedro Friedeberg and his reflections on art — and befriends him in the process.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A young filmmaker captures the playful, everyday side of Mexican artist Pedro Friedeberg and his reflections on art — and befriends him in the process. Resident Evil: Death Island (2023) – R – Japanese – Bizarre clues and a new T-Virus strain lead Agent Chris Redfield and a team of familiar faces to Alcatraz Island to confront a mysterious threat.

– R – Japanese – Bizarre clues and a new T-Virus strain lead Agent Chris Redfield and a team of familiar faces to Alcatraz Island to confront a mysterious threat. Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) (2022) – TV-MA – English – Packed with rock stars, this documentary tells the vibrant story of the design duo behind some of the 20th century’s most iconic album covers.

– TV-MA – English – Packed with rock stars, this documentary tells the vibrant story of the design duo behind some of the 20th century’s most iconic album covers. Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (2023) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson and other film luminaries look back at LA’s historic Egyptian Theatre as it returns to its former movie palace glory.

– TV-PG – English – Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson and other film luminaries look back at LA’s historic Egyptian Theatre as it returns to its former movie palace glory. The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017) – R – English – After his longtime partner is assassinated, a slow-footed cowboy sets out to find his killer and uncovers a conspiracy engineered by some powerful men.

– R – English – After his longtime partner is assassinated, a slow-footed cowboy sets out to find his killer and uncovers a conspiracy engineered by some powerful men. The Claus Family 3 (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Dutch – When the delivery of presents goes wrong and Grandpa Noël gets in trouble, siblings Jules and Noor must work together to save Christmas. Can they do it?

– TV-14 – Dutch – When the delivery of presents goes wrong and Grandpa Noël gets in trouble, siblings Jules and Noor must work together to save Christmas. Can they do it? The Improv: 60 and Still Standing (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Ten top comics hit the stage to celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Improv comedy club in this special featuring archival footage of iconic performers.

– TV-MA – English – Ten top comics hit the stage to celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Improv comedy club in this special featuring archival footage of iconic performers. The Killer (2023) Netflix Original – R – English – After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers — and himself — on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn’t personal.

– R – English – After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers — and himself — on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn’t personal. Uncut Gems (2019) – R – English – With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweler risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive.

– R – English – With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweler risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive. Wizzo School (2023) – TV-14 – Arabic – While grappling with her own self-image, a cheeky troublemaker goes head-to-head with a teacher trying to rip off eager students for selfish gains.

12 New TV Series Added

Akuma Kun (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – Akuma Kun, a boy raised by a demon, works with his half-human partner Mephisto III as paranormal investigators to solve various murder and mysteries.

– TV-MA – Japanese – Akuma Kun, a boy raised by a demon, works with his half-human partner Mephisto III as paranormal investigators to solve various murder and mysteries. At the Moment (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Chinese – This anthology series set during the pandemic follows 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache.

– TV-MA – Chinese – This anthology series set during the pandemic follows 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache. Escaping Twin Flames (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A couple built a spiritual business to help people find true love. Now, former followers are sharing their disturbing practices in this docuseries.

– TV-MA – English – A couple built a spiritual business to help people find true love. Now, former followers are sharing their disturbing practices in this docuseries. Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – This three-part documentary series explores the mysterious details surrounding the Sydney Luna Park tragedy that took seven lives in 1979.

– TV-MA – English – This three-part documentary series explores the mysterious details surrounding the Sydney Luna Park tragedy that took seven lives in 1979. Face Off (Seasons 4-5) – TV-PG – English – Aspiring special effects makeup artists compete for big prizes and a Hollywood career by designing the most lavish, otherworldly aliens and creatures.

– TV-PG – English – Aspiring special effects makeup artists compete for big prizes and a Hollywood career by designing the most lavish, otherworldly aliens and creatures. ISHIKO and HANEO: You’re Suing Me? (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese – A paralegal who graduated from a big-name school teams up with an offbeat lawyer, taking on oddball little cases out of a small, neighborhood law office.

– TV-14 – Japanese – A paralegal who graduated from a big-name school teams up with an offbeat lawyer, taking on oddball little cases out of a small, neighborhood law office. Itxaso and the Sea (Season 1) – TV-MA – Basque – After her mother unexpectedly passes, 17-year-old Itxaso is thrust into a new life in a small surfing town where she knows no one –?not even her father.

– TV-MA – Basque – After her mother unexpectedly passes, 17-year-old Itxaso is thrust into a new life in a small surfing town where she knows no one –?not even her father. Love O2O (Season 1) – TV-14 – Chinese – When a computer-science major gets dumped by her “husband” in an online role-playing game, she attracts a new proposal from the game’s top player.

– TV-14 – Chinese – When a computer-science major gets dumped by her “husband” in an online role-playing game, she attracts a new proposal from the game’s top player. Robbie Williams (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After 25 years of his record-breaking solo career, Robbie looks back on his younger self and reflects on a lifetime spent in the spotlight.

– TV-MA – English – After 25 years of his record-breaking solo career, Robbie looks back on his younger self and reflects on a lifetime spent in the spotlight. Team Ninja Warrior (Season 1) – TV-14 – English – Three-player squads of elite athletes compete side by side on punishing obstacle courses designed to test their strength, stamina and team spirit.

– TV-14 – English – Three-player squads of elite athletes compete side by side on punishing obstacle courses designed to test their strength, stamina and team spirit. The Billionaire, The Butler, and the Boyfriend (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – French – How did a conflict between the world’s wealthiest woman and her daughter spiral into national scandal? This riveting docuseries tells the whole story.

– TV-14 – French – How did a conflict between the world’s wealthiest woman and her daughter spiral into national scandal? This riveting docuseries tells the whole story. Untameable (Season 1) – TV-MA – Spanish – In 1980s Spain, TV and movie star Bárbara Rey and circus personality Ángel Cristo fell for each other. This is the tale of their tumultuous relationship.

3 New Games Added

Football Manager 2024: Mobile – Android and iOS

– Android and iOS Shadow and Bone: Enter The Fold – Android and iOS

– Android and iOS Story Warriors: Fairy Tales – Only available for those with Netflix Games Beta.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for November 10th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Escaping Twin Flames Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 2 All the Light We Cannot See Minions 3 Selling Sunset Locked In 4 The Billionaire, The Butler, and the Boyfriend The Impossible 5 Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom 13 Going On 30 6 Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga Cold Pursuit 7 The Improv: 60 and Still Standing No Hard Feelings 8 Face Off Legion 9 Life on Our Planet Insidious: The Red Door 10 BLUE EYE SAMURAI Pitch Perfect

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.