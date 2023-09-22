7 Best New Movies & TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: September 22-24, 2023

From anime, K-drama, teen comedies, and a family film, there’s a little something for every Netflix subscriber from the best new movies and TV shows this weekend.

Here are the best new movies and TV shows added to Netflix this week:

Song of the Bandits (Season 1) N

We’re all in on Kam Nam Gil’s official Netflix debut! We’re yet to see a Korean western on the streaming service, and has all the potential to be a smash hit.

“An action-adventure set in the tumultuous period of Japanese colonial rule over Korea about a group of people who, for various reasons, end up in the lawless land of Gando and become united in protecting Joseon for the Korean people. Anticipation runs high for the intense drama that will unfold as different groups with their respective motives — including Japanese troops, the Korean Independence Army, hitmen, bandits, and Joseon migrants — face one another in the anarchic land of Gando during the 1920s.”

Love Is Blind (Season 5) N

New Episodes: 4

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 48 Minutes

Hosts: Nicky Lachey, Vanessa Lachey

A new batch of hopeful singles will be looking for love in the most unusual place, as they attempt to form relationships without seeing each other until they are engaged. More episodes will arrive at the end of September, and even more in the middle of October.

Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023) N

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Genre: Action, Comedy, Family | Runtime: 108 Minutes

Cast: Connor Esterson, Everly Carganilla, Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez, Billy Magnussen

12 years after his last Spy Kids movie, Robert Rodrigue returns to the franchise for his fifth installment in the Spy Kids franchise. Armageddon sees the children of the world’s greatest spies unknowingly help a game developer unleash a virus on the world that gives him control of all technology. In order to save their parents and the world, they must become spies themselves.

Sex Education (Season 4) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Alistair Petrie, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa

After four seasons Sex Education comes to an end on Netflix. The final season sees the former students of Mooredale attend Cavendish College, where Otis finds himself up against a second, and arguably more successful student sex therapist. Meanwhile, Maeve is in the USA attending a prestigious writing course with a famous author.

New Amsterdam (Season 5)

New Episodes: 22

Genre: Drama, Medical | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Jacko Sims, Tyler Labine, Freema Agyeman

While not a Netflix Original, this is the second series that has come to an end to land on the streaming service this past week. While not many medical dramas can live up to the longevity of Grey’s Anatomy, New Amsterdam had plenty going for it to make it popular amongst millions in the USA.

Set in the fictional hospital of New Amsterdam in New York City, a radical new director attempts to heal the soul of America’s oldest hospital.

Kengan Askengan hura (Part 3) N

New Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Martial Arts | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Chô, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Junya Enoki, Rikiya Koyama

It’s been almost four years, but finally, a brand new season of Kengan Ashura has been released. The latest chapter in the story will see even more incredible fights as competitors seek to become champions.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Season 2) N

New Episodes: 3

Genre: Documentary, Crime | Runtime: 45 Minutes

A true-crime documentary that is sure to grab everyone’s attention this week as even more shocking details are revealed.