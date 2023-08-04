‘Bandidos’ Netflix Heist Series: What We Know So Far

Netflix has put into production a new heist series from Mexico called Bandidos. Shot in Spanish, will mark one of Netflix’s biggest bets out of Mexico since the drug drama Narcos: Mexico.

Pablo Tébar (Plastic Sea, Headless Chickens, Diablero) is the main writer and showrunner on the series with Rambo: Last Blood and Get the Gringo helmer Adrian Grunberg directing.

Adrien Grunberg, Mark Holder (Beasts of No Nation, The Mauritanian), Christine Holder (Beasts of No Nation, The Mauritanian) and Andrew Wilson (Lottery Ticket, Devils Backbone) are the exec producers, with Stacy Perskie (Get the Gringo, Elysium) producing.

Wonder Street, Redrum, and Traziende Films are the production companies behind the new series.

What’s the plot of Bandidos?

The drama follows the story of Miguel and accomplice Lilí, who are joined by a group of bandits as they attempt to retrieve treasure from an underwater grave of a Spanish galleon that sunk in the Gulf of Mexico during the War of Independence. However, they’re not the only ones after the bounty.

Deadline reports that Bandidos will feature a “massive underwater heist.” The action will occur in several different settings, however.

Who is cast in Bandidos?

The two main leads of Bandidos are Alfonso Dosal and Ester Expósito playing Miguel and Lili, respectively. The series also stars Juan Pablo Medina, Mabel Cadena, Nicolás Furtado, Andrés Baida, Andrea Chaparro, Juan Pablo Fuentes, and Bruno Bichir, among others.

What’s the production status of Bandidos?

Filming for Netflix’s Bandidos started in April 2023 and Netflix Latinoamerica has already shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoots:

La serie 'Bandidos', protagonizada por Ester Exposito, y Alfonso Dosal, con Juan Pablo Medina, Mabel Cadena, Nicolás Furtado, Andrés Baida, Andrea Chaparro, Juan Pablo Fuentes y Bruno Bichir, llegará próximamente a Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Tt0OCayzHH — Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) April 27, 2023

How many episodes will be in Bandidos?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed how many episodes will be in Bandidos, but it’s currently believed it’ll be at least eight.

What’s the Netflix release date for Bandidos?

It has been officially confirmed that Bandidos will land on Netflix sometime in 2024. The exact date is yet to be revealed.