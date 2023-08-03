Netflix Original Series ‘Sisters’ Leaving in September 2023

Netflix is losing a well-reviewed Australian drama series around the world in September 2023.

Not to be confused with the 1990s NBC series that ran for six seasons, Sisters was a short-lived 2017 Australian series that premiered on Network Ten (Channel Ten Television) before hitting Netflix in all international territories in 2018.

Created by the same creative pairing behind Offspring (Jonathan Gavin and Imogen Banks) the show revolved around three women who discover that they are sisters after discovering their shared father used his own sperm in a number of “In Vitro Fertilisation” procedures.

The series starred Lucy Durack (The Letdown), Dan Spielman (The Code), and Magda Szubanski (Kath & Kim).

Despite being relatively popular on Netflix and receiving good review scores in its home country, a second season of the show never surfaced.

After being on Netflix for five years, its time on the service is ending. A removal notice is now displayed on the show page around the world.

All episodes are set to expire from Netflix on September 1st, 2023, with your last day to watch being August 31st.

Why is Sisters leaving Netflix?

As we’ve covered increasingly over the years, Netflix Originals don’t necessarily mean any title will stay on Netflix indefinitely. In the case of Sisters, Netflix acquired the exclusive streaming rights from Endemol Shine Australia for a fixed period of time and now that time is up.

Over the course of the last few years, we’ve seen dozens of Netflix Originals leave the service and that won’t slow down anytime soon.

Now for a few segues if you don’t mind. This isn’t the only Sister-related title leaving Netflix in the US in September 2023. One of the numerous classic sitcoms set to depart Netflix in the coming months is Sister Sister which departs on September 1st.

For a full list of what’s set to leave Netflix in the United States in September 2023, keep an eye on our guide which will be updated throughout the month.

Did you ever catch Sisters on Netflix? Let us know what you thought in the comments.