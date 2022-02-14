‘American Crime Story’ Seasons 1-2 Leaving Netflix in March 2022

The Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series American Crime Story will soon be departing Netflix around the globe alongside a slew of other Disney-controlled content. Here’s what you need to know and how long you have left to watch.

The award-winning series airs first on FX although came to Netflix globally through a licensing deal. Every region of Netflix received the first season back in February 2017 and the second in

The first season was subtitled The People v. O.J. Simpson and recounts the trial of O.J. Simpson which was dubbed The Trial of the Century. It starred John Travolta, David Schwimmer, Sarah Paulson, and Selma Blair.

The second season arrived in 2019 and was based on the murderer called Andrew Cunanan who went onto kill five people including the fashion icon Gianni Versace.

Netflix notably doesn’t label the shows as American Crime Story it’s worth noting. Instead they listed both seasons seperately as their subtitles.

A fourth season of the show is reportedly in the works that will revolve around Studio 54.

When and why is American Crime Story leaving Netflix?

On February 11th, we began getting word that Disney is getting back a bunch of its titles on Netflix either through letting licensing deals expire or buying said licenses back. The biggest of the removals is undoubtedly the Marvel series including Daredevil and The Punisher.

It also includes a lot of content that isn’t branded as a Netflix Original such as Pose and American Horror Story.

As a result of this license expiration, the two anthology seasons are currently showing removal notices for March 1st, 2022 around the globe.

What does this mean for American Crime Story: Impeachment?

Well, this likely suggests that Netflix won’t be the recipient of the new season.

New seasons have always been made available roughly after a year of premiering. That was the case for the first and second seasons.

American Crime Story: Impeachment was therefore expected to arrive in summer or fall 2022. With the rights now bought back for the first two anthologies, it’s highly likely that we won’t be seeing Impeachment come to Netflix.

Your other (legal) option is to wait until next summer or fall when ACS: IMPEACHMENT will debut on Netflix. Anyway, set your DVR if you still have one. — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) September 7, 2021

A number of Netflix regions did receive Impeachment including South Korea, Spain and Russia although they’re showing removal dates for March 1st too.

Where will American Crime Story stream next?

The removal will almost certainly head to Hulu in the United States and be made available on Disney+ internationally where Hulu doesn’t operate. As the series is aimed at adults, it’ll be listed among the Disney+ Star offerings alongside the likes of American Horror Story.

The removal of American Crime Story is yet another blow to the licensed side of Netflix which is increasingly reliant on Netflix Originals to make up the bulk of its library. With that said, Disney’s intentions have been clear for quite some time so the eventual removal of this and other Disney-owned properties should come as no surprise.

Will you be checking out American Crime Story for the first time or again before leaving on March 1st? Let us know in the comments down below.