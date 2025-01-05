‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Coming to Netflix in 2025: Everything We Know So Far

Black Mirror is heading back to its roots for its seventh season, scheduled to hit Netflix in full in 2025. For the first time, the show is also getting a sequel episode for its beloved USS Callister episode. Below, we’ve compiled everything we know about the new season, including the full cast (nearly 70 names in total), episode titles, directors, and much more.

As we wrote in our season 6 guide, getting Black Mirror back on Netflix wasn’t easy. The show is still not owned by Netflix, and the duo behind it are no longer with the company that owns the rights. Nevertheless, on June 15th, 2023, Black Mirror returned for five episodes, including Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day, Joan is Awful, Loch Henry, and Demon 79.

When was Black Mirror Season 7 renewed on Netflix?

Black Mirror will return for a seventh season, but Netflix took its time to announce it. We first got word of the renewal on November 21st, 2023. Across two Tweets, Netflix France accidentally confirmed the existence of season 7, which we swiftly reported on. A Netflix representative declined to comment, but Deadline and Variety “exclusively” confirmed our reporting that the show will return on November 21st, 2023.

Jessica Rhoades will be attached to the new episodes of Black Mirror under her production company, Pacesetter Productions, which began working with Netflix on the project for season 6. Broke & Bones is the production company founded by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, who continue to produce the series and work with Netflix under an overall deal. Other output from them include Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!, Death to 2021 and 2020, Cunk on Earth, and the interactive animated special Cat Burglar.

We had heard rumblings of an additional project by Broke & Bones Production, with numerous mentions scattered around the web for a new 5-episode series being worked on since September 2023 with the working title “HAVEN GREEN.” Season 6 was developed under the codename “RED BOOK.”

Who will star in Black Mirror Season 7?

As part of its Geeked Week 2024 celebrations, Netflix officially confirmed the headline cast of new and returning cast, revealing the names of 17 big and up-and-coming names. Here’s that cast teaser:

Read Next New Fantasy and Sci-Fi Series Coming To Netflix in 2025

Who was part of that initial wave of cast members? Let’s run through them below:

Awkwafina (Jackpot)

(Jackpot) Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record)

(Criminal Record) Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine)

(Deadpool and Wolverine) Patsy Ferran (Firebrand)

(Firebrand) Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

(The Holdovers) Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099)

(Blade Runner 2099) Rashida Jones (Sunny)

(Sunny) Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids)

(Bridesmaids) Issa Rae (Barbie)

(Barbie) Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

(Black-ish) Harriet Walter (Succession)

(Succession) Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) as Verity

(Blue Jean) as Verity Siena Kelly (Adult Material, Temple) as Maria

(Adult Material, Temple) as Maria Nicholas Cirillo (Poker Face)

McEwen and Kelly play old schoolmates in the episode expected to be titled Ring of Truth. They didn’t like each other in the past and are now working for the same company. One is becoming increasingly beloved in the new workplace called Savorita (an international snack company), and the other is seemingly going mad because of that, or so it seems.

Returning for USS Callister Sequel

Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore)

(Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore) Billy Magnussen (Road House)

(Road House) Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories)

(Horrible Histories) Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

(The Penguin) Osy Ikhile (Citadel)

(Citadel) Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Other Cast Members for Black Mirror Season 7

What’s on Netflix has also deciphered and been told many other names attached to the show’s new season. In some cases, we have their episode titles or their character names, but for the most part, their parts are still under wraps.

Alice Brittain (Cheaters, Ted Lasso)

(Cheaters, Ted Lasso) Amber Grappy (One Day, Smothered)

(One Day, Smothered) Ami Tredrea (Strangers)

(Strangers) Amro Mahmoud (Halo, Band of Spies)

(Halo, Band of Spies) Andy Apollo (The Diplomat, A Thousand Blows)

(The Diplomat, A Thousand Blows) Andy Milligan

Asheq Akhtar (My Lady Jane, Murder in Provence)

(My Lady Jane, Murder in Provence) Ava Galindez

Bekka Bowling

Ben Ashenden (Deep Cover)

(Deep Cover) Ben Bailey Smith / Doc Brown (David Brent: Life on the Road)

(David Brent: Life on the Road) Bilal Hasna (Dead Hot, Extraordinary)

(Dead Hot, Extraordinary) Carolyn Taylor (I Have Nothing, Scaredy Cats)

(I Have Nothing, Scaredy Cats) Charlie Hiscock (Red Rose)

(Red Rose) Craig Haas (JT LeRoy)

(JT LeRoy) Danielle Vitalis (The Great Escaper)

(The Great Escaper) Darryl Foster (Killed By My Fame, The One)

(Killed By My Fame, The One) Declan Mason (Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas)

(Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas) Donald Sales (The Adam Project, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

(The Adam Project, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) Ebenezer Gyau (Country Lines, Held)

(Country Lines, Held) Edward Pishiyski Chlerich as a Walton Clone

as a Walton Clone Elaine Claxton (Wire in the Blood)

(Wire in the Blood) Elena Sanz (Among Us, Bent)

(Among Us, Bent) Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Ready Player One, Dolittle)

(Ready Player One, Dolittle) Enzo Cilenti (Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell)

(Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell) Farid Larbi (Free Men, Divines)

(Free Men, Divines) Flo Lawrence (The Lords of Salem, D.isappearing Bakersfield)

(The Lords of Salem, D.isappearing Bakersfield) Gwion Glyn (Gwen)

(Gwen) Glynis Davies (The Attraction Test)

(The Attraction Test) Hannah Griffiths (Red Rose)

(Red Rose) Hazel Monaghan

Hélder Fernandes (Carthago, Top Boy)

(Carthago, Top Boy) Huxley Fisher (The Order)

(The Order) Iolanthe (Cruel Hands)

(Cruel Hands) James Nelson-Joyce (The Outlaws, The Gold) as Kano (episode directed by David Slade)

(The Outlaws, The Gold) as Kano (episode directed by David Slade) Jay Simpson (Pride & Prejudice, The Holiday)

(Pride & Prejudice, The Holiday) Jenny Lavelle

Josh Finan (Hellboy)

(Hellboy) Jennifer Khoe (Bone Cold, Overrun)

(Bone Cold, Overrun) Kavé Niku (Black Mirror)

(Black Mirror) Kieran Smith (Doctor Who)

(Doctor Who) Kwame Agyei (Limbo)

(Limbo) Lewis Gribben (T2 Trainspotting)

(T2 Trainspotting) Magnus Bruun (The Last Kingdom)

(The Last Kingdom) Michael Taibi

Michael Workéyè (This Is Going to Hurt)

(This Is Going to Hurt) Michele Austin (Boat Story)

(Boat Story) Milana Wan (Schmigadoon!)

(Schmigadoon!) Natalia Kostrzewa (Perfect Skin)

(Perfect Skin) Nevin Burkholder (Lost Ollie)

(Lost Ollie) Paul Kissaun (Kaos)

(Kaos) Peter Hall

Ravi Aujla (Kandahar)

(Kandahar) Olga Petsa (I Used to Be Funny, Mixtape)

(I Used to Be Funny, Mixtape) Reba Ayi-Sobsa

Rita Estevanovich

Sofia Hodsoni

Stanley Weber (Not Another Happy Ending, Sword of Vengeance)

(Not Another Happy Ending, Sword of Vengeance) Tessa Wong

Waleed Hammad (Industry) as Po

Who will be directing in Black Mirror Season 7?

Toby Haynes, director of Demon 79 and USS Callister, is confirmed to return to the series as director in season 7. We understand he’s directing two episodes of the new season, including the sequel to USS Callister. He’s attached to episodes 1 and 6, according to multiple sources. The first episode he directed was filmed between November and December 2023 in London.

Next, David Slade will also return to direct in Black Mirror season 7, specifically on episode 2. He’s no stranger to the Black Mirror franchise, having worked on Bandersnatch and season 4’s Metalhead. This episode was filmed in January and February 2024 in Greater London.

Haolu Wang will make her Black Mirror debut this season (as we first reported in May 2024) on episode 3. Wang rose to prominence directing the Netflix limited series Bodies, with production on her episode taking place between March 2024 and June 2024 in London.

Ally Pankiw is returning to the series, having directed the episode “Joan is Awful” for season 6 of the show. Elsewhere, Pankiw recently directed the comedy/drama movie I Used to Be Funny, which made its streaming debut in the US via Netflix. This episode was filmed in Vancouver, Canada, in September 2024. On October 9th, Pankiw concluded filming on her episode and celebrated on Instagram, writing:

“That’s a wraapppppp on Black Mirror S7- thank you to the best damn crew a tiny girl director could ask for! You’re all a dream and thank you especially to @jdmorden @bobbysteez and all of my HODs. Pankiw Motors for life”





Finally, the directing duo Luke Taylor and Chris Barret (who work under the name of Us) are set to direct episode 5 of season 7. The duo are known for their short film Cautionary Tales and working on commercials.

When will Black Mirror Season 7 be released on Netflix?

Numerous sources suggest the new season will be released in Spring 2025, with some predicting April as the likely release month. We should hear more from Netflix in the early part of 2025.

What to Expect from Black Mirror Season 7

Episode Titles for Black Mirror Season 7

This section is still very much a work in progress. We’ve assembled this list of episode titles just by digging across the net (with some help, of course!). Here’s our current working list of episode titles for Black Mirror season 7. There’s conflicting information about which episode number is which, so we’ll list them in our working assumption order.

Ring of Truth (HVG 701) – Directed by Toby Haynes

– Directed by Toby Haynes Plaything – Directed by David Slade

– Directed by David Slade Hotel Reverie – Directed by Haolu Wang

– Directed by Haolu Wang Eulogy – Directed by Chris Barrett and Luke Taylor

– Directed by Chris Barrett and Luke Taylor Bete Noire – Directed by Ally Pankiw

– Directed by Ally Pankiw Polygon – Directed by Toby Haynes

What do we know about each episode? Not too much, but a few synopsis have leaked or been found.

The synopsis for Episode 1 of Ring of Truth is as follows: “Verity (McEwen) and Maria (Kelly) work together at Savorita, an international snack company. As Verity’s popularity grows, Maria begins to unravel.

Haolu Wang’s episode, Hotel Reverie, we know it’s a “Love story that takes place across present-day and the 1940s,” with the story focusing on Brandon, Claire, and Kimmy. The latter of whom is a control room operator.

Polygon is expected to be the follow-up to the USS Callister episode.

No word on the length of each episode, but Brooker has said, “You can expect a mix of genres and styles. Two of them are basically feature-length.”

Teases and Quotes

From the above teaser that confirmed the majority of the cast, there are also a bunch of quotes which could indicate what to expect from season 7:

At the Game Awards in late 2024, we saw two short teasers for the upcoming season. They are essentially the same clip with hidden messages. The clip features a pixelated duck, the same one in the above video.

Charlie Brooker on what to expect from Black Mirror Season 7

At Geeked Week 2024, Charlie Brooker sat down to discuss the new season and what we can expect. He revealed a bunch about the new season (full segment from Geeked Week embedded below – transcript here), but here are the headlines:

This season features an international cast while also staying true to its British roots: “We’ve got a lot of British stars in there as well, for people who complain that the show is sticking to its roots.”

Brooker says about the variety of the cast assembled, “We’ve got a good mix of big international names and some up-and-comers.”

Talking about the tone and themes of season 7, Brooker says, “We have evolved to a place where it’s kind of OG Black Mirror this season,” adding, “So it’s all sci-fi. It’s all techno dystopia, that kind of… Again, back to basics in a way.”

Continuing with the tone, Brooker says, “Some of them are deeply unpleasant, and some are quite funny. And some are emotional.”

USS Callister Spinoff

In 2021, we started getting word that a spinoff episode or series was developing for the Emmy-winning episode headlined by Jesse Plemons. In 2024, we heard that the project was moving forward to the point where it’s eying a production start in Spring 2024. Originally, we heard it was due to be a three-part limited series, although plans look like they evolved over time to be a stand-alone episode in season 7. The majority of the cast from the original is returning (see above), but there are a few notable omissions, including Plemons.

No Red Mirror in Season 7?

Another avenue for exploration is Red Mirror, the label introduced for the final episode of season 5. As Brooker explained to the RadioTimes, the label leans more heavily into horror than technology, calling it “different-from-yet-adjacent-to.” The writer also told the outlet that we could see more from the label headed into the future, although Brooker has stressed that season 7 is all sci-fi.

Broke & Bones also has another project currently in the works for Netflix. Toxic Town is their next new drama coming to Netflix, which has been in production through much of the latter half of 2023 and into 2024 and is scheduled to arrive on Netflix globally in 2025.

We’ll update this post once we have more on Black Mirror season 7. Until then, let us know in the comments below if you’re excited about another season.

Note: This post contains contributions from Tigran Asatryan. Hat tip to Andrey Kolesnikov and the Black Mirror Telegram group for finding out some of the information used above.