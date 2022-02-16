Netflix Casts Brookyln Nine-Nine Star Melissa Fumero in ‘Blockbuster’

We’ve just got word that Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero will be playing the lead in Netflix’s upcoming comedy series Blockbuster. Here are some early details about who she’ll be playing and a recap of what we know so far about the series.

As we first reported back in November 2021, Netflix ordered the half-hour comedy series that would see a comedy ensemble star as workers in the last remaining Blockbuster video store in the United States.

Since that first report, Netflix then went on to confirm the project just a week or so later with Randall Park involved. We’ve also learned that production on the show is due to get underway at some point in February 2022. More recently, Deadline exclusively revealed that Payman Benz is on board to direct episodes in the upcoming series.

That leads us to today where we can confirm Melissa Fumero has joined the cast.

As mentioned, Fumero notably played Det. Amy Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine which was a huge hit for NBC and is streaming on Netflix internationally right now. That means Melissa will be reteaming with Vanessa Ramos who serves as one of the show’s two creators who worked on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The actress is also currently shooting the independent comedy feature BAR FIGHT written/directed by Jim Mahoney and also starring Rachel Bloom and can be found in Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. series currently available on Hulu.

Fumero is set to play Eliza described as a dedicated mother whose marriage to her high school sweetheart is on the rocks. Eliza went on to leave Harvard after a single semester to start a family and now works at Blockbuster alongside Timmy (Randall Park) as his trusty number two…and maybe more.

Netflix still has a number of other roles to cast including some of the names we reported in our everything you need to know guide about the forthcoming series.

Those include:

Connie

Carlos

Hannah

Kayla

Lamar

Rene

According to Netflix, those “additional cast members will be announced soon.”

We’ll keep you posted on all things Blockbuster as and when we hear more.