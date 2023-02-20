Divorce Attorney Shin Netflix K-Drama: Everything We Know So Far

A brand new k-drama from jTBC is headed to Netflix in March 2023. The law k-drama Divorce Attorney Shin will star Cho Seung Woo and Han Hye Jin. Here’s everything we know so far about Divorce Attorney Shin on Netflix.

Divorce Attorney Shin is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix k-drama series written by screenwriter Yoo Young Ah and directed by Lee Jae Hoon.

When is Divorce Attorney Shin coming to Netflix?

The first episode of Divorce Attorney Shin will be released on Netflix on Saturday, March 4th, 2023.

The series will have a total of twelve episodes. Two episodes will be available every week on Saturdays and Sundays.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime

Divorce Attorney Shin episode release schedule

Episodes of Divorce Attorney Shin will be released on Netflix the same day as its South Korean broadcast on the cable television network jTBC.

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 04/03/2023 2 05/03/2023 3 11/03/2023 4 12/03/2023 5 18/03/2023 6 19/03/2023 7 25/03/2023 8 26/03/2023 9 01/04/2023 10 02/04/2023 11 08/04/2023 12 09/04/2023

What is the plot of Divorce Attorney Shin?

The synopsis of Divorce Attorney Shin has been sourced from Soompi:

The story of a talented divorce lawyer punnily named Shin Sung Han. As an expert divorce lawyer, the incredibly sensitive Shin Sung Han must deal with clients who are wild beyond belief, but he finds solace in his two closest friends and fellow “40-year-old youths” Jang Hyung Geun and Jo Jung Sik.

Who are the cast members of Divorce Attorney Shin?

Cho Seung Woo plays the main role Shin Sung Han. An extremely popular actor, Netflix subscribers will be familiar with his work on shows such as Sisyphus: The Myth, Stranger, and Life.

Han Hye Jin plays the main role of Lee Seo Jin. This will be Han Hye Jin’s Netflix debut, outside of Netflix she has starred in Jumong, One Warm Word, and Syndrome.

Kim Sung Kyun plays the main role of Jang Hyung Geun. He was previously seen in D.P. and will return for its upcoming second season on Netflix. He also had a guest appearance in the second season of Hospital Playlist.

Jung Moon Sung plays the main role of Jo Jung Shik. He previously starred in both seasons of Hospital Playlist, Life and Prison Playbook.

So far six cast members have been confirmed so far Divorce Attorney Sin;

Kang Mal Geum (Squid Game) as Kim So Yeon

Cha Hwa Yun (Once Again) as Ma Geum Hee

Jeon Bae Soo (All of Us Are Dead) as Park Yoo Seok

Han Jae Seok (Secret Royal Inspector) as Choi Joon

Noh Susanna (To All the Guys Who Loved Me) as Jin Young Joo

Kim Tae Hyang (Tracer) as Seo Jong Kook

Are you looking forward to watching Divorce Attorney Shin on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!