When will ‘Dynasty’ Seasons 1-5 Leave Netflix?

All five seasons of Dynasty are now streaming on Netflix, making the streaming service the only streaming location for the foreseeable future, but how long will it last? Let’s take a look.

The CW’s 2017 reboot of Dynasty follows the story of two wealthy families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children.

While a licensed title in the United States, all international regions of Netflix received Dynasty as a Netflix Original title. In the early seasons this meant you got weekly episodes, but around midway through the show, that changed to being season dumps following the finale airing on The CW.

The fifth and final season hit Netflix worldwide simultaneously in September 2022, and it has been announced not to be returning for season 6.

When will Dynasty leave Netflix US?

Let’s begin with the United States as Dynasty, as we discussed above, arrived under a different circumstance to international regions.

Between 2013 and 2019, all new shows to premiere on The CW eventually came to Netflix following the series finishing on the network.

As with all those shows, they’re now slowly departing Netflix, and that typically happens precisely five years after their final season getting added to it.

In this case, we’re currently expecting all five seasons of Dynasty to depart Netflix US in September 2027, although some intel we’ve received suggests it may not be until December 2027 when we see the show depart.

When will Dynasty leave Netflix Internationally?

As a Netflix Original, Dynasty will remain on Netflix indefinitely right? Sadly not. As we’ve witnessed, even exclusive internationally licensed titles with Original branding leave the service too.

Typically shows that are licensed exclusively to Netflix from The CW have left even sooner than the US, but that won’t be the case for Dynasty. Our intel suggests that all international regions will also lose the show between September and December 2027.

Where will Dynasty stream after leaving Netflix?

CBS Media Ventures is behind the distribution of the show, meaning that the show will be defaulting back to Paramount and, therefore, likely reside on Paramount+ (where available) once the show does eventually depart Netflix. Of course, we’ll update you once we know more.

