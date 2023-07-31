Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Getting a Physical Blu-Ray Release

Netflix’s Oscar-winning stop-motion animated movie Pinocchio will soon be celebrating its one-year anniversary on Netflix. It looks like a physical Blu-Ray movie release is on the way too.

Released in December 2022 (after a limited theatrical run), Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio was a grand retelling of the classic fairytale story.

Article continues below...



Complete with stunning visuals, compelling writing, and an impressive cast, Pinocchio has become one of Netflix’s most decorated movies in its history, with dozens of awards, including its Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film.

Netflix has been the only way to watch the movie since that December release, but that could be changing.

The news of a Blu-ray release comes via Twitter. Chris Salters teased on July 17th that he was working on the companion documentary, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: Handcarved Cinema, and extending what’s available on Netflix for a future Blu-ray release. We’ve also been told that the extended version will give us a few more “creative nuggets” of how the movie came to be.

Handcarved Cinema initially ran for 30 minutes and was released alongside Pinocchio on Netflix on December 9th, 2022.

We don’t currently know when and where the movie will be available on Blu-ray. We have contacted both Netflix and Criterion for comment or additional clarification but have not heard back from either company.

It’s no secret that Guillermo himself is a big fan of physical media. Over the years, he’s talked about the releases of movies via his Twitter, and many of his prior works have received big physical releases or special editions.

Trilogía de Guillermo del Toro was notably released within the Criterion Collection and was notably packed full of bonus content for Cronos, The Devil’s Backbone, and Pan’s Labyrinth.

As we’ve covered before, physical releases of Netflix Original titles are often rare to come by. For the most part, Netflix Originals mostly only get physical releases when another company owns the underlying rights (see Orange is the New Black owned by Lionsgate) or if they’re released as part of the Criterion collection (eight titles have been released in this format at the time of publishing).

We’ll keep you posted on this as and when we learn more.