What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 31st to August 6th, 2023

Welcome to another look ahead at what’s set to arrive on Netflix over the next seven days. This week, we’ve got dozens of new movies and series to look forward to as we enter a new month.

Please note: this list primarily covers the Netflix US additions – other regions’ lineups will vary.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Now let’s dive into a few of our most anticipated new releases coming up this week:

Jesus Revolution (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

As we first reported at the beginning of the week, Netflix will be the first streaming home of one of the few box-office hits of 2023. This is somewhat of a surprise, given Lionsgate movies are normally bound for Starz in their first window.

In theaters in February 2023, the faith-based drama movie starred Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Kelsey Grammer.

Set in the 1970s, the movie is about a young man who is lost in life, but after meeting a preacher, they start what TIME Magazine dubbed a Jesus Revolution.

5 Fast and Furious movies

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Although the franchise has certainly evolved over time, Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto has been a constant in this action-thriller franchise with a focus on fast cars.

The Fast and Furious movies were among our top movie picks for August 2023, with others being Gal Gadot’s new movie and the excellent Adam McKay movie, The Big Short.

Heartstopper (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

The British LGBTQ series Heartstopper is back for its long-anticipated second season. Here’s what you can expect from the next batch of episodes:

“Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on July 31st

Jesus Revolution (2023)

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 1st

Bee Movie (2007)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Coming to America (1988)

Cut the Rope Daily (Android and iOS) Netflix Original

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Fast and the Furious Movie Collection: The Fast and the Furious (2001) 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) Fast & Furious (2009) Fast Five (2011)

Fatale (2020)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Fisk (Season 1)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Just Go With It (2011)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Non-Stop (2014)

Om Nom Stories (Seasons)

Pawn Stars (Season 14)

Poms (2019)

Terminator: Genisys (2015)

The Furnace (2022)

The Jerk (1979)

The River Wild (2023)

The Wife (2017)

Tiger 24 (2022)

Trauma Center (2019)

Ugly Betty (Seasons 1-4)

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 2nd

Choona (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (2023) Netflix Original

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (2023) Netflix Original

Soulcatcher (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 3rd

Choona (Season 1) Netflix Original

Head to Head (2022) Netflix Original

Heartstopper (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 4th

Fatal Seduction (Volume 2) Netflix Original

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Hunt for Veerappan (Limited Series) Netflix Original

