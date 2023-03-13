How Many Oscars Has Netflix Won In Its History?

With the 95th Academy Awards now wrapped up, here’s your updated guide to Netflix’s history at the Oscars, including a deep dive into every win and every nomination.
Netflix takes the Oscars seriously, with Insider reporting that in 2022, Netflix had a 40-person awards operation along with 15 consultants who spread their time working on campaigns for Emmys and, of course, the Oscars.
Of course, to some, Netflix’s inclusion for many of the awards it’s been nominated for has been seen as controversial, given Netflix hasn’t fully embraced theatrical releases. That debate continues to rage on into 2023.
A few big awards still elude Netflix as of 2023, most notably Netflix not having won Best Picture despite having eight total nominations in the category. Likewise, to date, Netflix has never won a best actor or actress award.
How many Oscar Nominations has Netflix had?
In total, Netflix has scooped up 132 Oscar nominations in its history, with 2021 being the year it picked up the most nominations with 36.
As a recap, here are all of Netflix’s Oscar nominations and ultimate wins broken down by the years its been releasing movies:
- 2023: 16 Nominations – 6 wins
- 2022: 27 Nominations – 1 win
- 2021: 36 Nominations – 7 wins
- 2020: 24 Nominations – 2 wins
- 2019: 14 Nominations – 4 wins
- 2018: 8 Nominations – 1 win
- 2017: 3 Nominations – 1 win
- 2016: 2 Nominations
- 2015: 1 Nomination
- 2014: 1 Nomination
Let’s break down Netflix’s historic Oscar nominations by category:
- Best Picture: 8 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Director: 4 nominations – 2 wins
- Best Actor: 6 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Actress: 6 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Supporting Actor: 6 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Supporting Actress: 7 nominations – 1 win
- Best Original Screenplay: 4 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Adapted Screenplay: 9 nominations – 0 wins
- Best International Feature Film: 4 nominations – 2 wins
- Best Animated Feature Film: 6 nominations – 1 win
- Best Animated Short Film: 2 nominations – 1 win
- Best Documentary Feature: 11 nominations – 3 wins
- Best Documentary Short Subject: 12 nominations – 3 wins
- Best Original Score: 6 nominations – 1 win
- Best Original Song: 5 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Sound / Best Sound Editing: 5 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Production Design: 6 nominations – 2 wins
- Best Cinematography: 8 nominations – 3 wins
- Best Costume Design: 4 nominations – 1 win
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling: 4 nominations – 1 win
- Best Film Editing: 5 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Visual Effects: 3 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Short Live Action: 1 nomination – 1 win
How many unique Netflix Originals have gotten Oscar nominated?
56 individual Netflix Original movies, shorts, and documentaries have been nominated at the Oscars since 2014.
Here’s the complete list:
- 13th
- A Love Song for Latasha
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- American Factory
- Audible
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Blonde
- Crip Camp
- Da 5 Bloods
- Don’t Look Up
- End Game
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story fo Fire Saga
- Extremis
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Heroin(e)
- Hillbilly Elegy
- I Lost My Body
- Icarus
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Klaus
- Lead Me Home
- Life Overtakes Me
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Marriage Story
- Mudbound
- My Octopus Teacher
- On Body and Soul
- Over the Moon
- Period. End of Sentence.
- Pieces of a Woman
- Robin Robin
- Roma
- Strong Island
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- The Edge of Democracy
- The Elephant Whisperers
- The Hand of God
- The Irishman
- The Life Ahead
- The Lost Daughter
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- The Power of the Dog
- The Sea Beast
- The Square
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- The Two Popes
- The White Helmets
- Three Songs for Benazir
- tick, tick… BOOM!
- Two Distant Strangers
- Virunga
- What Happened, Miss Simone?
- Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom
List of Every Netflix Oscar Movie and Documentary Win
In total, Netflix Originals have picked up 22 Oscar wins, the most being in 2021 with seven wins.
2023 Netflix Oscar Wins
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Best International Feature Film
- Best Achievement in Cinematography – James Friend
- Best Achievement in Production Design – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
- Best Original Score – Volker Bertelmann
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Best Animated Feature
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Best Documentary Short Film
2022 Netflix Oscar Wins
- The Power of the Dog
- Best Director – Jane Campion
2021 Netflix Oscar Wins
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Best Animated Short Film
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, and Jamika Wilson
- Best Achievement in Costume Design – Ann Roth
- Mank
- Best Achievement in Production Design
- Best Achievement in Cinematography
- My Octopus Teacher
- Best Documentary Feature
- Two Distant Strangers
- Best Live Action Short Film
2020 Netflix Oscar Wins
- American Factory
- Best Documentary Feature
- Marriage Story
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role – Laura Dern
2019 Netflix Oscar Wins
- Roma
- Best Foreign Language Film of the Year
- Best Achievement in Directing – Alfonso Cuarón
- Best Achievement in Cinematography – Alfonso Cuarón
- Period. End of Sentence
- Best Documentary Short Subject
2018 Netflix Oscar Wins
- Icarus
- Best Documentary Feature
2017 Netflix Oscar Wins
- The White Helmets
- Best Documentary Short Subject
