How Many Oscars Has Netflix Won In Its History?

With the 95th Academy Awards now wrapped up, here’s your updated guide to Netflix’s history at the Oscars, including a deep dive into every win and every nomination.

Netflix takes the Oscars seriously, with Insider reporting that in 2022, Netflix had a 40-person awards operation along with 15 consultants who spread their time working on campaigns for Emmys and, of course, the Oscars.

Of course, to some, Netflix’s inclusion for many of the awards it’s been nominated for has been seen as controversial, given Netflix hasn’t fully embraced theatrical releases. That debate continues to rage on into 2023.

A few big awards still elude Netflix as of 2023, most notably Netflix not having won Best Picture despite having eight total nominations in the category. Likewise, to date, Netflix has never won a best actor or actress award.

How many Oscar Nominations has Netflix had?

In total, Netflix has scooped up 132 Oscar nominations in its history, with 2021 being the year it picked up the most nominations with 36.

As a recap, here are all of Netflix’s Oscar nominations and ultimate wins broken down by the years its been releasing movies:

2023: 16 Nominations – 6 wins

2022: 27 Nominations – 1 win

2021: 36 Nominations – 7 wins

2020: 24 Nominations – 2 wins

2019: 14 Nominations – 4 wins

2018: 8 Nominations – 1 win

2017: 3 Nominations – 1 win

2016: 2 Nominations

2015: 1 Nomination

2014: 1 Nomination

Let’s break down Netflix’s historic Oscar nominations by category:

Best Picture: 8 nominations – 0 wins

Best Director: 4 nominations – 2 wins

Best Actor: 6 nominations – 0 wins

Best Actress: 6 nominations – 0 wins

Best Supporting Actor: 6 nominations – 0 wins

Best Supporting Actress: 7 nominations – 1 win

Best Original Screenplay: 4 nominations – 0 wins

Best Adapted Screenplay: 9 nominations – 0 wins

Best International Feature Film: 4 nominations – 2 wins

Best Animated Feature Film: 6 nominations – 1 win

Best Animated Short Film: 2 nominations – 1 win

Best Documentary Feature: 11 nominations – 3 wins

Best Documentary Short Subject: 12 nominations – 3 wins

Best Original Score: 6 nominations – 1 win

Best Original Song: 5 nominations – 0 wins

Best Sound / Best Sound Editing: 5 nominations – 0 wins

Best Production Design: 6 nominations – 2 wins

Best Cinematography: 8 nominations – 3 wins

Best Costume Design: 4 nominations – 1 win

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: 4 nominations – 1 win

Best Film Editing: 5 nominations – 0 wins

Best Visual Effects: 3 nominations – 0 wins

Best Short Live Action: 1 nomination – 1 win

How many unique Netflix Originals have gotten Oscar nominated?

56 individual Netflix Original movies, shorts, and documentaries have been nominated at the Oscars since 2014.

Here’s the complete list:

13th

A Love Song for Latasha

All Quiet on the Western Front

American Factory

Audible

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Blonde

Crip Camp

Da 5 Bloods

Don’t Look Up

End Game

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story fo Fire Saga

Extremis

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Heroin(e)

Hillbilly Elegy

I Lost My Body

Icarus

If Anything Happens I Love You

Klaus

Lead Me Home

Life Overtakes Me

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Marriage Story

Mudbound

My Octopus Teacher

On Body and Soul

Over the Moon

Period. End of Sentence.

Pieces of a Woman

Robin Robin

Roma

Strong Island

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Edge of Democracy

The Elephant Whisperers

The Hand of God

The Irishman

The Life Ahead

The Lost Daughter

The Martha Mitchell Effect

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

The Power of the Dog

The Sea Beast

The Square

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Two Popes

The White Helmets

Three Songs for Benazir

tick, tick… BOOM!

Two Distant Strangers

Virunga

What Happened, Miss Simone?

Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom

List of Every Netflix Oscar Movie and Documentary Win

In total, Netflix Originals have picked up 22 Oscar wins, the most being in 2021 with seven wins.

2023 Netflix Oscar Wins

All Quiet on the Western Front Best International Feature Film Best Achievement in Cinematography – James Friend Best Achievement in Production Design – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper Best Original Score – Volker Bertelmann

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Best Animated Feature

The Elephant Whisperers Best Documentary Short Film



2022 Netflix Oscar Wins

The Power of the Dog Best Director – Jane Campion



2021 Netflix Oscar Wins

If Anything Happens I Love You Best Animated Short Film

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, and Jamika Wilson Best Achievement in Costume Design – Ann Roth

Mank Best Achievement in Production Design Best Achievement in Cinematography

My Octopus Teacher Best Documentary Feature

Two Distant Strangers Best Live Action Short Film



2020 Netflix Oscar Wins

American Factory Best Documentary Feature

Marriage Story Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role – Laura Dern



2019 Netflix Oscar Wins

Roma Best Foreign Language Film of the Year Best Achievement in Directing – Alfonso Cuarón Best Achievement in Cinematography – Alfonso Cuarón

Period. End of Sentence Best Documentary Short Subject



2018 Netflix Oscar Wins

Icarus Best Documentary Feature



2017 Netflix Oscar Wins

The White Helmets Best Documentary Short Subject



What’s been your favorite Oscar-winning Netflix movie or documentary so far? Let us know in the comments down below.