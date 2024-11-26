‘I Will Find You’: Harlan Coben Adapation Series Set At Netflix; Production To Begin In Early 2025

Netflix can’t get enough of Harlan Coben. With eight projects already released and plenty more in development, production, or post-production, what harm could one more do? Today, Netflix confirmed it has greenlit its first US adaptation of the 2023 novel, I Will Find You.

Entering production early next year, the new limited series will consist of eight episodes and will largely follow the novel’s events. Robert Hull (God Friended Me, Quantum Leap, Alcatraz) has joined the project, saying in a press release, “I’ve been a fan of Harlan’s novels for as long as I can remember, and the chance to bring this story to life with him, Jinny, Peter, and the incredible team at Netflix has been a dream come true.”

The official synopsis of the new Netflix series reads:

“An innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive—and must break out of prison to find out the truth.”

Rumors that I Will Find You would be the next Netflix adaptation began circulating in mid-November 2024, with production sheets suggesting that filming would begin on the new limited series in Toronto, Canada, on April 14, 2025.

Upon the announcement of the show, which Variety first revealed on November 26, 2024, Netflix executive Peter Friedlander said, “Harlan’s gripping stories are beloved around the world and have consistently captivated fans with their trademark twists and turns, dramatic cliffhangers, and compelling mysteries. There is no one like Harlan, and his first US scripted series with Netflix will be no exception. We know he and Robby will deliver the same thrilling experience that audiences have come to expect, which sets it apart as a must-watch event.”

This being the first US adaptation of Coben’s work is a bit of a surprise, considering that in 2022, as part of Coben’s renewed output deal with Netflix, it was reported that some of the Myron Bolitar novels would be the first to be adapted, although those haven’t yet reached the production stage.

2025 will be a busy year for new Harlan Coben adaptations on Netflix. The streamer will kick off the year with Missing You, and later in the year, the first adaptation from Latin America, Caught, will be released. That’s not to mention that Run Away will also begin production in early 2025, presumably for a 2026 release along with every other Harlan Coben series on Netflix. You can find our complete guide to Harlan Coben on Netflix here.

Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, and John Weber serve as executive producers on I Will Find You along with Harlan Coben through his company, Final Twist Productions.

Are you looking forward to I Will Find You being adapted on Netflix? Do you think that despite this being a US adaptation Richard Armitage still might make an appearance? Let us know in the comments below.