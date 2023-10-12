new k dramas on netflix in november 2023

It’s going to be another great month for K-dramas on Netflix as the season for Fall dramas will be in full swing.

In case you missed them, we’ve also kept track of the latest K-drama releases in October 2023.

N = Netflix Original

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in November 2023

New Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Medical | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sang Hee

Netflix Release Date: November 3rd, 2023

Park Bo Young is incredibly popular thanks to her previous roles in Abyss, and Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Medical dramas are often extremely popular titles on Netflix, and we can’t wait to see how the drama performs week to week.

The synopsis for Daily Dose of Sunshine has been sourced from MyDramaList:

“A healing drama about the many kinds of incidents that take place in a psychiatric ward. Based on the actual real-life experiences of a psychiatric nurse, the drama will revolve around the story of nurse Jung Da Eun.”

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in November 2023

New Episodes: 14

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Young Dae, Ohn Joo Wan, Jung Woong In, Lee Kyung Young

Netflix Release Date: November 1st,2023 | New Episodes: Wednesday, Thursday

Another SBS drama that will see multiple Netflix debuts for the majority of the leading cast.

The synopsis for Moon in the Day has been sourced Soompi:

New Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Lee Yoon Ji

Netflix Release Date: November 24th, 2023 | New Episodes: Friday, Saturday

20th Century Girl’s Kim Yoo Jung and Sweet Home’s Song Kang will star as the romantic leads in the second SBS K-drama coming to Netflix in November 2023.

The synopsis for My Demon has been sourced from Soompi;

“About chaebol heiress Do Do Hee who is everyone’s enemy and the demon Jung Koo Won who loses his powers one day as they end up living together. Jung Koo Won is superior to humans in every way, but when he loses his powers, he will have to work with Do Do Hee to recover them, and romance begins to bloom in this process.”

Returning Weekly Netflix K-Dramas on Netflix in November 2023

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Music, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Joo Heon

Netflix Finale Date: December 3rd, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

The synopsis for Castaway Diva is sourced from Allkpop:

“Mok Ha is a girl who has always dreamt of becoming a singer. During middle school, Mok Ha goes missing and ends up on a deserted island, where she manages to survive alone for 15-years. For Mok Ha, being rescued from her solitary life is one thing; adjusting to modern society is another!”

What K-dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in November 2023? Let us know in the comments below!