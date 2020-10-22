Levon Thurman-Hawke Reportedly Joins ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Cast

Production for the fourth season of Stranger Things is in full swing. With plenty of new and exciting images of the production of Stranger Things season 4 dropping daily, we’ve recently learned that Levon Thurman-Hawke, the brother of Maya Hawke, has reportedly joined the cast of Stranger Things.

Levon Thurman-Hawke, 18, is the second eldest child of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke and is the younger brother of actress Maya Hawke. Judging by his presence on IMDb, Levon’s unconfirmed role in the upcoming fourth season will be his first official acting gig.

Levon’s sister, Maya, portrays Robin, who was an instant hit with fans when she debuted on Stranger Things in season 3.

Levon Thurman Hawke (Maya's Brother) Joins the Cast of #StrangerThings4! pic.twitter.com/MqrD7b0uit — StrangerThingsSpoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) October 22, 2020

Judging by the onset pictures, Levon has been seen on-set with actor Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), and other cast and crew members.

What role will Levon Thurman-Hawke have in Stranger Things season 4?

At the time of writing Levon’s role has yet to be announced. It has also yet to be confirmed if his role will be a guest appearance or a recurring role in the upcoming season.

As the real-life brother of Maya, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Levon end up playing the role of Robin’s little brother. The character never went into detail about her family in season 3, so we could potentially see Robin’s character fleshed out with the introduction of a brother.

The cast of Stranger Things is already extensive, so it will be interesting to see which role Levon lands. At the very least, judging by Levon’s costume on set, he’ll definitely be playing the role of a rebellious punk/rocker.

What is Robin up to in Stranger Things season 4?

Maya Hawke (Robin) has been seen on set with Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson).

With Robin and Steve employees of the local arcade, we can expect more interactions with our favorite Indiana teenagers.

Are you excited for Stranger Things season 4? Let us know in the comments below!