Mecha Anime ‘Zoids Wild’ Season 1 Coming to Netflix in August 2020

Zoids Wild, the fifth anime installment of the long-running Japanese mecha toy franchise, Zoids, is coming to Netflix in August 2020! Available to stream from this coming Friday, you’ll have plenty of anime to dig into this weekend.

Zoids Wild is a Japanese mecha anime series, based on the popular Tomy toy franchise, Zoids. Broadcast in Japan from July 2018 to June 2019, the Zoids Wild was the first Zoids anime series in 12 years.

When is Zoids Wild season 1 coming to Netflix?

On the coming soon page of your Netflix app, you’ll find that Zoids Wild season 1 has been listed to arrive on Friday, August 14th, 2020.

All 50 episodes will be available to stream upon release.

So far, we can confirm that Zoids Wild will be coming to Netflix US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀

Holy shit, Zoids is gonna be on Netflix!!! I am so unbelievably excited for this! pic.twitter.com/4d7vpyBE03 — ZoiderAmy (@ZoiderAmy) August 11, 2020

What is the plot of Zoids?

Arashi is the son of a renowned Zoid Hunter, wishes to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a Zoid Hunter too. With the help of his Zoid, Wild Liger, and his friends from team Freedom, Arashi sets out to find the Great Ancient Treasure Z.

What are Zoids?

Created by the Japanese toy manufacturer Tomy, Zoids is a Mecha-robot media franchise.

Japan has a long history of giant fighting mechas, some of the most famous are Gundam, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Code Geass.

The Zoids line of toys was introduced in Japan in 1982 and has been a smash hit with children ever since. Zoids take the form of large mechanical creatures, taking the shape of animals, dinosaurs, arachnids, insects, and mythological creatures.

As a Zoids fan, the five Dino Riders without a doubt… ;) pic.twitter.com/RhBkMKmd7k — Heart of the Robot (@HeartofRobot) December 21, 2018

The first Zoids anime, Zoids: Chaotic Century, was broadcast on in Japan, and in America on Cartoon Network, for a run of 67 episodes. It ran from September 4th, 1999 to December 23rd, 2000.

In total there are 5 Zoids anime series:

Zoids: Chaotic Century (1999-2000)

Zoids: New Century (2001-2001)

Zoids: Fuzors (2003-2003)

Zoids: Genesis (2005-2006)

Zoids: Wild (2018-2019)

Where else can I stream Zoids on Netflix?

At the time of writing the only available region streaming Zoids Wild is Netflix Japan.

Are you looking forward to the release of Zoids season 1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!