‘The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch’ Season 2 K-Drama: Coming to Netflix in July 2023

Buckle up, The Uncanny Encounter returns for an incredible second season on Netflix in July 2023. The second season, titled Counter Punch, has seen the K-drama move from the Korean cable network OCN to tVN, with four fewer episodes than the first season. Here’s everything we know about The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch on Netflix.

The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch is an internationally licensed South Korean supernational drama series directed by Yoo Seon Dong, and written by Yeo Ji Na and Kim Sae Bom.

The second season is produced by BETTY & Creators, and developed by Studio Dragon. The series is based on the Daum webtoon Amazing Rumour by author Jang Yi.

The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch Season 2 Netflix Release Date?

We can confirm that the first episode of The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch will be released on Netflix on Saturday, July 29th, 2023.

There are 4 fewer episodes this season, dropping down from sixteen episodes to twelve. New episodes will be available every Saturday and Sunday for six weeks until the finale on Sunday, September 3rd, 2023.

Each episode will have a runtime of 70 minutes.

The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch episode release schedule

The Uncanny Counter has moved from cable network OCN to tVN.

Episodes of The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch will be broadcast on tVN before arriving on Netflix.

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 29/07/2023 2 30/07/2023 3 05/08/2023 4 06/08/2023 5 12/08/2023 6 13/08/2023 7 19/08/2023 8 20/08/2023 9 27/08/2023 10 28/08/2023 11 02/09/2023 12 03/09/2023

What is the plot of The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch?

The synopsis is the same as the first season;

Noodle shop employees by day and demon hunters by night, the Counters use special abilities to chase down malevolent spirits that prey on humans.

Who are the cast members of The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch?

All of the main cast will be returning for the second season;

Cho Byeong Kyu as So Moon

Yoo Joon Sang as Ga Mo Tak

Kim Se Jeong as Do Ha Na

Yeom Hye Ran as Chue Mae Ok

Ahn Suk Hwan as Choi Jang Mool

Yoo In Soo joins the main cast in the role of Na Jeok Bong.

The supporting cast members are as follows;

Jin seon Kyu as Ma Joo Seok

Kang Ki Young as Pil Kwang

Kim Hi Eo Ra as Gelly Berherd

Kim Hyun Wook as Wong Yeok

Moon Sook as Wi Gen

Kim So Ra as Kim Gi Ran

Lee Chan Hyung as Kwon Soo Ho

Yoon Joo Sang as Ha Seok Goo

Lee Joo Shil as Jang Choon Ok

Kim Eun Soo as Kim Woong Min

Lee Ji Won as Im Joo Yeon

Sung Byung Sook as Joo Seok’s mother

