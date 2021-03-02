‘The Way of the Househusband’ Coming to Netflix in April 2021

Netflix continues its outpour its announcements of upcoming anime, resulting in us finally learning that the first season of The Way of the House Husband is coming to Netflix in April 2021! We’re keeping track of everything you’ll need to know about the anime series including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Way of the House Husband is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy anime series and adaptation of the Japanese manga series Gokushufudō by author Kousuke Oono. The production team behind the anime is J.C. Staff who have previously animated other Netflix Originals such as The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. 2, Back Street Girls, and Hi-Score Girl.

When is The Way of the Househusband season 1 Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we’ve finally learned that The Way of the House Husband will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, April 8th, 2021.

The anime will be available to stream globally on Netflix, including Japan.

What is the plot of The Way of the Househusband?

In the criminal underworld, Tatsu was once a legendary member of the Yazuka, who once defeated a rival gang single-handedly while only equipped with a lead pipe. The “Immortal Tatsu” strikes fear into the hearts and minds of police officers and criminals alike. Soon after disappearing, Tatsu resurfaces, now trying to make an honest living as a house husband to his wife Miku. Becoming a househusband poses a new challenge for Tatsu as he must contend with kitchen mishaps and dreaded supermarket sales.

Who are the cast members of The Way of the Househusband?

So far only the role of Tatsu has a confirmed cast member for The Way of the House Husband. Kenjirô Tsuda has been confirmed to star as the former legendary Yakuza.

Kenjirô Tsuda has voiced many anime characters over the year, in particular, the most well-known of the bunch is arguably Seto Kaiba from the Yu-Gi-Oh!. His voice acting can be heard in other popular anime such as Free!, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Punch Man, K, My Hero Academia and Tokyo Ghoul.

How much of the source material will the anime cover?

At the time of writing the manga has 67 published chapters, covering a total of 6 volumes. It’s highly likely that the first season of the anime will cover the vast majority of the currently published source material. At a glance at the manga, the first season is likely to finish around the 42nd chapter.

