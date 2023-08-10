Netflix Announces Sponsorship of Content Creator Program with Korean Academy of Film Arts

Thanks to the overwhelming success, and meteoric rise in the popularity of K-dramas on Netflix, the streaming service has committed to investing billions of dollars in new content. Netflix is stepping up its commitment to creators in South Korea by sponsoring a program led by the Korean Academy of Film Arts aimed at supporting talented new content creators.

2023 will officially be the first year that Netflix has sponsored a program with the Korean Academy of Film Arts (KAFA) through its Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, which was formed in 2021. The fund has already been responsible for Netflix in investing in over 150 Asia-Pacific filmmakers.

Park Ki Yong, chairperson of the Korean Film Council had the following to say about the sponsorship;

“We appreciate Netflix’s sponsorship for the continuous development of K-Content. Through this agreement, programs that help to develop the global film and video industry by nurturing the next generation of talent will be further accelerated. We will do our best to bring out the ‘next Bong Joon-ho’ at KAFA and promote cooperation between Korea and the United States in the field of content.”

Don Kang, Netflix’s Vice President of Korean Content had the following to say about the streaming services sponsorship;

“Supporting and nurturing the next generation of filmmaking talent in Korea is extremely important to the entire industry and Netflix is honored to be supporting the Korean Academy of Film Arts program this year. Our local investments have created employment for thousands in Korea and we’re committed to developing up-and-coming Korean talent both behind and in front of the camera. We will continue to explore ways to partner with the industry in Korea to develop growth opportunities for the country’s creative community.”

The Korean Film Council first established the Korean Academy of Film Arts in 1984, and for almost 40 years has been one of South Korea’s top institutions for the education of the country’s most talented filmmakers.

With Netflix’s continued investment in content creators from South Korea, we can expect even more exciting new movies and TV shows in the near future.

