Netflix K-Drama ‘Run On’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Episode Release Dates

Coming to Netflix this December is one of the last jTBC dramas of 2020, Run On. We have everything you need to know about the upcoming K-Drama, including the plot, cast, trailer, and the episode release dates.

Run On is an upcoming licensed Netflix Original K-Drama series directed by Lee Jae Hoon and written by screenwriter Park Shi Hyun.

When is the Run On Netflix release date?

The first episode of Run On is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, 16th December 2020.

There will be a total of 16 episodes of Run On, with new episodes available to stream on Netflix every Wednesday and Thursday until the series finale on February 4th, 2021.

Each episode will have an approximate run time of 70 minutes.

Run On episode release schedule

Episodes of Run On will be broadcast in South Korea on cable television network jTBC before shortly arriving on Netflix afterward.

Episode jTBC Broadcast Date Netflix Releas Date 1 16/12/2020 16/12/2020 2 17/12/2020 17/12/2020 3 23/12/2020 23/12/2020 4 24/12/2020 24/12/2020 5 30/12/2020 30/12/2020 6 31/12/2020 31/12/2020 7 06/01/2021 06/01/2021 8 07/01/2021 07/01/2021 9 13/01/2021 13/01/2021 10 14/01/2021 14/01/2021 11 20/01/2021 20/01/2021 12 21/01/2021 21/01/2021 13 27/01/2021 27/01/2021 14 28/01/2021 28/01/2021 15 03/02/2021 03/02/2021 16 04/02/2021 04/02/2021

What is the plot of Run On?

Sports agent Ki Sun Gyeom was once a sprinter for the South Korean national team, but due to a controversial legal case, he was forced to quit. Oh Mi-Joo, a subtitle translator for movies, is thrilled to see her name for the first time during a movie’s end credits. Seo Dan-A fights for her rightful place as the future head of the Seomyung Group, but outdated prejudices push her down the list of potential successors. Art major Lee Youn-Hwa appears in Seo Dan-A’s life, and his kind and caring nature draw them closer together.

Who are the cast members of Run On?

The following have been confirmed as the cast members of Run On:

Role Cast Members Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Ki Seon Gyeom Im Shi Wan Strangers From Hell | Misaeng: Incomplete Life | Reply 1997 Oh Mi Joo Shin Se Kyung Six Flying Dragons | Queen Seon Duk | Tree With Deep Roots Seo Dan Ah Choi Soo Young 38 Task Force | A Gentleman’s Dignity | Paradise Farm Lee Young Hwa Kang Tae Oh The Tale of Nokdu | My First First Love | Twenty Again Yook Ji Woo Cha Hwa Yun Once Again | Secret Mother | It’s Okay, That’s Love Ki Jung Do Park Young Gyu Are You Human Too? | Monster | Falling For Innocence Ki Eun Bi Abel Ryu Be Melodramatic | Love Affairs in the Afternoon | My mister Kim Woo Sik Lee Jung Ha Freshman | Want More 19 | Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung Seo Tae Woong Choi Jae Hyun Dalgona | Sweet Munchies | He Is Psychometric Go Ye Joon Kim Dong Young My Strange Hero | Children of a Lesser God | Tunnel

How will Run On rank in the cable ratings?

The largest factor going against Run On for the TV ratings is the mid-week timeslot of Wednesday and Thursday. All of the highest-ranked jTBC dramas aired on the weekend.

To beat the current highest ranked drama, The World of the Married, the series would need to surpass a gigantic rating of 28.371%. To break into the top 50 Run On would need to beat the tvN drama Hi Bye, Mama! with a rating exceeding 6.519%.

