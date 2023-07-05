New K-Dramas on Netflix in August 2023

August is already shaping up to be another strong month for K-dramas on Netflix in 2023. The month will see the addition of Mask Girl, and weekly K-dramas Behind Your Touch, and Destined With You.

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in August 2023

Seasons: 1 | New Episodes: 7

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran, Choi Daniel

Netflix Release Date: August 18th, 2023

Based on the 18+ rated Webtoon, Mask Girl won’t be appropriate for young audiences but should be especially entertaining for adult subscribers. However, it still remains unclear if the adaptation is being toned down to attract a wider audience.

An office worker who is insecure about her looks becomes a masked internet personality by night until a chain of ill-fated events overtakes her life.

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in August 2023

Seasons: 1 | New Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, Suho, Joo Min Kyung, Kim Hee Won

Netflix Release Date: August 12th, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

The jTBC drama should be exceptionally popular with K-drama fans, and thanks to its Saturday and Sunday timeslot, it should be a hit with the ratings.

“Hip” is a story about people who live in a rural farm village. It tells a story of veterinarian, called Ye Bun, who exhibits psychometric superpowers, and a passionate detective, Jang Kyul, who both become involved in solving minor crimes.

Seasons: 1 | New Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Jo Bo Ah, Rowoon, Ha Joon, Yura, Hyun Bong Sik

Netflix Release Date: August 23rd, 2023 | New Episodes: Wednesday, Thursday

Despite its Wednesday and Thursday timeslot, we expect Destined With You to be extremely popular. Rowoon, a member of the K-pop group SF9, has been acting in plenty of K-dramas, and his loyal fan following is sure to have an impact on the drama’s viewing figures on Netflix around the world.

A drama depicting an irresistible romance between a woman who obtained a forbidden book that was thoroughly sealed 300 years ago and a man who became a victim of the forbidden book.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in August 2023

King the Land (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Lee Jun Ho, Im Yoon Ah, Go Won Hee, Kim Ga Eun, Ahn Se Ha

Netflix Finale Date: August 6th, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

At the time of writing King the Land is already off to an excellent start. By the sixth episode, the ratings for the series in South Korea have surpassed 12%, making it the 25th highest-rated cable drama in South Korean history.

Graceful, charismatic, intelligent, and chic, the heir of King Group Goo Won has everything but memories of his mother. In an attempt to recover his memory, he returns to King Hotel. Known as King Hotel’s queen of smiles and hospitality, Cheon Sa-rang worked her way up from the front desk to now work at the glamorous “King the Land” space, where she meets Goo Won.

The Uncanny Counter (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | New Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Cho Byeong Kyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Se Jeong, Yeom Hye Ran, Ahn Suk Hwan

Netflix Finale Date: September 3rd, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

At the time of writing The Uncanny Counter season 2 has yet to debut on Netflix! We won’t know until August how well the series is performing in its new home on tvN, after making the switch from OCN. We expect the second season to be one of the most popular weekly K-dramas since Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Noodle shop employees by day and demon hunters by night, the Counters use special abilities to chase down malevolent spirits that prey on humans.

What K-Dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in August 2023?