What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 7th to 13th, 2023

Another week of new releases await and while this week is currently set to be a bit quieter than the first week of August, there are still some excellent titles on the way. Here’s everything set to release on Netflix between August 7th and August 13th, 2023.

Missed any of the new releases from last week? You missed 55 new titles in total, with 44 of those being added on the first of the month.

Looking ahead, you can find more releases set to arrive throughout the remainder of August 2023 here and we've begun collating all the September 2023 releases here.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Painkiller (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

The impact America’s opioid epidemic is still impacting the lives of millions to this day, and this series seeks to rewind the clock to the beginning to look into how it became such a big issue.

Numerous parties not involved with the production have, on numerous occasions, made us aware that this title is a “fictionalized retelling of events.”

The stacked cast for the limited series includes Uzo ADuba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, and Clark Gregg.

Heart of Stone (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix has already had two massive hits in the action genre thus far with Extraction 2 and The Mother and hoping to hit another home run, Gal Gadot’s spy action thriller drops at the tail end of the week.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Rachel Stone appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker. What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one.”

Alongside Gadot in the movie, you’ll see Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, and Matthias Schweighöfer.

Zombieverse (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Hoping to be the next big hit from Korea this week is a new series that fuses two killer genres: reality TV and zombies.

Set amidst a zombie apocalypse in Seoul, the new series will see ten contestants starting out thinking they’re on a dating show but soon finding that they must do what they must to survive against the undead hordes.

Full List of What’s Coming To Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, August 7th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 8) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, August 8th

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (2023) Netflix Original

Untold: Johnny Football (2023) Netflix Original

WrestleQuest (Android and iOS) Netflix Original

Zombieverse (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, August 10th

Gen Hoshino Concert Recollections 2015-2023

Jagun Jagun (2023)

Marry My Dead Body (2023) Netflix Original

Mech Cadets (Season 1) Netflix Original

Painkiller (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, August 11th

Down for Love (Season 1) Netflix Original

Heart of Stone (2023) Netflix Original

LEGO® DREAMZzz: Trials of the Dream Chasers (Episodes 11-20)

Pending Train (Season 1)

Saving Our Marriage (Seasons)

The One For Sarah (2022)

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, August 12th

Behind Your Touch (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.