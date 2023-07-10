‘A Family Affair’ Nicole Kidman Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Kissing Booth actress Joey King will star alongside Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman in the upcoming romantic comedy A Family Affair. Originally scheduled for November 2023, the movie may be moving. Here’s everything we know so far.

Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Alyssa Altman are producing for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. Tara Feldstein, Chase Paris, and Rich Delia serve as casting directors on the project. Andrea Wertheim is also listed as a producer.

A Family Affair is directed by Oscar nominee Richard LaGravenese, whose credits include P. S. I Love You, Paris je t’aime, Freedom Writers, and more. The script was co-written by LaGravenese with Carrie Solomon.

Netflix bought the rights to the script in early 2022, with Netflix announcing the project in June 2022:

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King will star in an upcoming romcom on Netflix — a surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity. pic.twitter.com/L8OnpDlztT — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2022

What’s the Netflix release date for A Family Affair?

Announced in January as part of Netflix’s 2023 film slate reveal, it was announced that A Family Affair will be released worldwide on Netflix on Friday, November 17th, 2023. According to one crew member, the movie was initially due to be released in early 2023.

The movie was also featured in a sizzle reel of upcoming movies with clips shown between 1:44 and 1:50.

In July 2023, we learned that the movie may have been pushed from its November release date.

Netflix confirmed to What’s on Netflix that the release date is in flux but did not state when the movie would release instead. This is one of several movies shifted from their initial release dates. Kevin Hart’s Lift was moved from August 2023 to January 2024, whereas Damsel was delayed to 2024 TBD.

What’s the plot of the movie?

Previously, not a whole lot was known about the plot, but we had a brief logline:

The story is set following a surprising romance which kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

A further synopsis adds a bit more flesh to the story:

“Work as the assistant to super mega movie star, Chris Cole, a demanding and womanizing narcissist, is beginning to take its toll on Zara. On an impulse she quits her job, only to soon discover that her widowed mother has begun a romance with the famous playboy.”

Who is in the cast for A Family Affair on Netflix?

The movie’s main star will be the iconic actress Nicole Kidman, whose recent credits include Nine Perfect Strangers, Being Ricardos, and Aquaman. Kidman has also worked with Netflix before on Ryan Murphy’s The Prom.

She will be joined by Zac Efron (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Baywatch) and Joey King (Uglies, The Kissing Booth). Efron has worked with Netflix on the reality series Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which returned for a second season.

In August 2022, the cast was expanded to include Kathy Bates and Liza Koshy.

What’s the production status of the movie?

Filming began on August 2nd, 2022, and lasted for a few months before ending on October 18th, 2022. The film has been in post-production since October 2022.

Filming took place entirely in Atlanta, Georgia.

On August 9th, the DailyMail snapped King and Efron on set in Georgia. On September 26th, Kidman herself took to Instagram to state filming was still ongoing and that the was currently enjoying a nap.

Are you looking forward to the release of A Family Affair? Let us know in the comments below.