‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Eying May 2023 Filming Start

With a swift renewal, Netflix is wasting no time in prepping to get the fourth season of filming on Outer Banks underway with the series now tentatively scheduled to begin filming from May 2023.

In case you missed it, Netflix formally announced Outer Banks had been renewed for a fourth season around five days ahead of the third season hitting Netflix. The announcement came alongside the news that Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke would return to their roles as showrunners and executive producers for season 4.

The renewal announcement took place at Poguelandia, a live event that Netflix held in Los Angeles.

While renewals ahead of time aren’t rare, they are typically reserved with shows with solid track performance and where Netflix knows they will continue to grow or maintain their audience season to season.

Ultimately, the early renewal looks justified, given there’s already plenty of evidence that the audience for Outer Banks grew from seasons 2 to 3, and reviews are as strong this season as the ones prior.

According to a new production list by ProductionWeekly, Outer Banks season 4 is currently scheduled to begin filming on May 30th, 2023, and then run through the majority of 2023 with an estimated wrap date of December 15th, 2023.

As with all prior seasons, the show will be filmed primarily in Charleston, South Carolina, following the decision not to film in North Carolina.

This won’t be the only major Netflix Original series that begins filming in May, with Stranger Things also expected to begin around the middle of May (although June 2023 is cited elsewhere) and run for an entire year according to reports.

What does this mean for the release date of Outer Banks season 4?

First of all, it definitely rules out any chance of Outer Banks season 4 releasing on Netflix in 2023, which is to be expected.

If we look at how long it took for Outer Banks season 3 to come to Netflix following wrap, it was roughly six months (it wrapped in August 2022 and arrived in February 2023), then which means we could see season 4 of Outer Banks arrive as soon as June 2024.

Of course, that’s just speculation for now; as always, filming and release dates are subject to change.

Are you looking forward to watching Outer Banks season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.