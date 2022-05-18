‘Pokémon Master Journeys’ Part 3 Coming to Netflix in May 2022

It’s been a longer than expected wait but the final and third part of Pokémon’s 24th anime season, Master Journeys, arrives on Netflix in May 2022.

Pokémon Master Journeys is the second season of Pokémon’s “Journey” story which features even more adventures of recently crowned Pokémon Master Ash, his trusty companion Pikachu and his new friend Goh as they travel the Pokémon discovering its secrets.

The season was broadcast in Japan over the course of a year from December 11th, 2020 to December 10th airing a total of 41 episodes.

Part 1 of Pokémon Master Journeys arrived on September 10th, 2021 with 12 episodes.

Part 2 of Pokémon Master Journeys arrived on January 21st, 2022 with 15 episodes.

Part 3 of Pokémon Master Journeys has been confirmed to be arriving on Netflix on Thursday, May 26th, 2022. The remaining 15 episodes will be available to stream upon release.

The names of the upcoming episodes that will make up part 2 are as follows:

26. Full Power! Alola Uninhabited Island Race!!

27. Super Electromagnetic Hyper Class Battle!

28. The Targeted Sakuragi Institute!

29. The Moon and the Sun, Koharu, and Haruhi!

30. Trial Mission! Ulgamoth’s Golden Scales!!

32. Clash!? Blue Pokémania!

33. Mawhip’s Sweet Battle!?

34. The Py That Became A Star

35. The Lucarionite! Great Adventure on Mega Island!!

36. Rival Showdown! Satoshi vs. Saito!!

37. Mega Evolution vs. Kyodaimax!

38. The Ice Queen and Glaceon!

39. Trial Mission! The Deep Sea Diver Research Team!!

40. Dialga & Palkia! The Space-time Cataclysm!!

41. Dialga & Palkia! The Decisive Space-time Battle!!

This isn’t the end to Pokémon on Netflix just yet. The end of Pokémon Master Journeys saw the arrival of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys, the 25th season of the anime overall.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys is currently being broadcast in Japan, and to date, 19 episodes have been broadcast.

It has been confirmed that Netflix will receive Part 1 of Ultimate Journeys sometime later in 2022.

Are you looking forward to the release of Pokémon Master Journeys part 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!