Welcome to a rundown of what’s coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom in May 2022. We’ve got your full list of new movies and TV shows planned throughout the month.

This list is updated slowly over time and doesn’t necessarily represent everything coming to Netflix UK in May. Every Friday, you can catch weekly roundups of what’s new on Netflix UK right here on What’s on Netflix.

Missed any of the Netflix UK releases for April 2022?

Please note, we’ll continue updating this list throughout April and May 2022 so keep it bookmarked.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix UK in May 2022

Weekly Episodes Coming to Netflix UK in May 2022

Better Call Saul (Season 6) N – New episodes Tuesdays.

– New episodes Tuesdays. Green Mother’s Club (Season 1) N – New episodes Wednesdays and Thursdays.

– New episodes Wednesdays and Thursdays. Jump Like A Witch (Season 1) – New episodes Tuesdays.

– New episodes Tuesdays. Love ft. Marriage and Divorce (Season 3) N – Final episode on May 1st.

– Final episode on May 1st. My Liberation Notes (Season 1) N – New episodes on May 1st, 7th and 8th.

– New episodes on May 1st, 7th and 8th. Our Blues (Season 1) N – New episodes on Saturdays and Sundays.

– New episodes on Saturdays and Sundays. Riverdale (Season 6) N – New episodes Mondays.

– New episodes Mondays. The Gentlemen’s League – New episodes Sundays

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 1st

3 From Hell (2019) – Lionsgate movie from Rob Zombie. About a clan who breaks out of prison and unleashing chaos.

– Lionsgate movie from Rob Zombie. About a clan who breaks out of prison and unleashing chaos. Ackley Bridge (Season 4) – Channel 4’s romance comedy series.

– Channel 4’s romance comedy series. Against the Sun (2014) – Based on a true story and set during WW2, this movie follows three navy pilots who crash-landed in the Pacific Ocean.

Arpo (Season 1) – Moonbug Entertainment animation series.

– Moonbug Entertainment animation series. Awakenings (1990) – Robert De Niro and Robin Williams star in this biopic following victims of the encephalitis epidemic.

– Robert De Niro and Robin Williams star in this biopic following victims of the encephalitis epidemic. Kedibone (2020) – South African drama.

– South African drama. Paycheck (2003) – Ben Affleck, Uma Thurman and Aaron Eckhart sci-fi adaptation about a computer genius who has his memory erased.

Piranha (2010) – Horror comedy starring Elisabeth Shue that sees a bloodbath ensue after an earthquake.

– Horror comedy starring Elisabeth Shue that sees a bloodbath ensue after an earthquake. See For Me (2021) – Canadian thriller about a blind cat-sitter in a mansion gets raided by three thieves.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 2nd

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 2) N – British-produced kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 3rd

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (2022) N – Johanna Nordblad attempts to break the world record for distance traveled under ice with a single breath.

– Johanna Nordblad attempts to break the world record for distance traveled under ice with a single breath. Showtime 1958 (2020) – Malaysian drama.

The Souvenir (2019) – A24 movie about a sheltered young film student beginning to find her voice as she becomes romantically involved with a sophisticated man.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 4th

40 Years Young (2022) N – Mexican comedy about a cooking competition.

– Mexican comedy about a cooking competition. El Marginal (Season 5) N – Final season of the Argentinian crime thriller.

– Final season of the Argentinian crime thriller. Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Season 1) N – Documentary on the accident at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania.

– Documentary on the accident at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania. Summertime (Season 3) N – Final season of the Italian teen drama.

– Final season of the Italian teen drama. The Circle (Season 4) N – New Episodes Weekly – Return of the US reality series based on the Channel 4 format.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 5th

Blood Sisters (Season 1) N – New thriller series out of EbonyLife.

– New thriller series out of EbonyLife. Clark (Limited Series) N – Swedish biopic series starring Bill Skarsgård as a notorious bank robber.

– Swedish biopic series starring Bill Skarsgård as a notorious bank robber. The Pentaverate (Season 1) N – A new comedy series starring Mike Myers in multiple roles. Set to also feature Jeremy Irons, Keegan-Michael Key and Jennifer Saunders.

– A new comedy series starring Mike Myers in multiple roles. Set to also feature Jeremy Irons, Keegan-Michael Key and Jennifer Saunders. Wild Babies (Season 1) N – Follow the adventures of baby lions, elephants, penguins, pangolins and more as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of life in the wild.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 6th

Along for the Ride (2022) N – Teen film adaptation originally scheduled to release in April 2022. About a pair of carefree teens living freely for one last summer before heading to college.

Marmaduke (2022) N – Animated feature film about a mischievous dog with a big heart. Based on an American comic strip.

– Animated feature film about a mischievous dog with a big heart. Based on an American comic strip. Selling Sunset: Reunion (2022) N – Special episode of Selling Sunset.

– Special episode of Selling Sunset. Thar (2022) N – Raj Singh Chaudhary directs this new Indian Western thriller. It’s about a man seeking his avenge his past.

– Raj Singh Chaudhary directs this new Indian Western thriller. It’s about a man seeking his avenge his past. The Sound of Magic (Season 1) N – A new K-drama fantasy series that’s akin to Peter Pan.

– A new K-drama fantasy series that’s akin to Peter Pan. The Takedown (2022) N – Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte head up this new French language action-comedy about a cop duo who are the polar opposites.

– Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte head up this new French language action-comedy about a cop duo who are the polar opposites. Welcome to Eden (Season 1) N – Spanish action thriller series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 7th

4Digital Media Horror Movies: Conjuring The Dead Haunting at the Rectory Robert Theater of Fear: AKA Midnight Horror Show The Amityville Theater The Last House on Cemetery Lane Valley of the Witch



Doctor Sleep (2019) – Stephen King adaptation from Warner Brothers and directed by Mike Flanagan. Starring Ewan McGregor and Kyleigh Curran.

– Stephen King adaptation from Warner Brothers and directed by Mike Flanagan. Starring Ewan McGregor and Kyleigh Curran. Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man (2018) – Documentary on the visionary Elon Musk.

– Documentary on the visionary Elon Musk. I’m In Love With My Car (2017) – Italian documentary about the automotive industry and how it appeals to our senses.

– Italian documentary about the automotive industry and how it appeals to our senses. Leaving Africa (2015) -Finnish documentary about two women reflecting on their friendship promoting sex education and gender equality in Uganda.

-Finnish documentary about two women reflecting on their friendship promoting sex education and gender equality in Uganda. Wood Industry: A Business Against Nature – Documentary looking into the business practice of IKEA.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 8th

Hairspray (2007) – Musical starring John Travolta.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 10th

The Drowning (Season 1) – Channel 5 thriller series about a woman who finds her son after being missing for years but all is not what it seems.

– Channel 5 thriller series about a woman who finds her son after being missing for years but all is not what it seems. Workin’ Moms (Season 6) N – Next season of the Canadian comedy series. Renewed for season 7.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 11th

42 Days of Darkness (Season 1) N – Mystery series – When Verónica disappears, her sister begins a race against time to find her. In her search, Cecilia will have to fight against the authorities’ negligence, society’s prejudices, and harassment from the media.

– Mystery series – When Verónica disappears, her sister begins a race against time to find her. In her search, Cecilia will have to fight against the authorities’ negligence, society’s prejudices, and harassment from the media. Brotherhood (Season 2) N – Brazillian crime drama series.

– Brazillian crime drama series. Our Father (2022) N – After a woman’s at-home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she discovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 12th

Savage Beauty (Season 1) N – African series about the survivor of a product test that went horribly wrong seeking revenge.

Spontaneous (2020) – Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer star in this comedy-horror about what happens when students start spontaneously exploding.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 13th

Bling Empire (Season 2) N – Reality series.

– Reality series. Senior Year (2022) N – Rebel Wilson’s character wakes up after a 20-year coma to find out that school is very different to how it used to be.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1) N – Based on the book, this new series follows a lawyer who operates out of his car in Los Angeles.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 14th

Beer is Cheaper Than Therapy (2011) – Documentary from Simone de Vries on why suicides among young American veterans is so high.

– Documentary from Simone de Vries on why suicides among young American veterans is so high. City of Ember (2008) – Saoirse Ronan stars in this fantasy family movie directed by Gil Kenan.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 16th

Vampire In The Garden (Season 1) N – Anime series from WIT STUDIO.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 17th

The Future Diary (Season 2) N – Japanese reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 18th

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (2022) N – Documentary on secret online chat rooms that ran rampant with sex crimes.

Who Killed Sara? (Season 3) N – In this final season of the Spanish series, enemies become allies and the truth finally comes out.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 19th

A Perfect Pairing (2022) N – Victoria Justice stars int his new rom-com about a LA wine company executive traveling out to star her own business but finds love along the way.

– Victoria Justice stars int his new rom-com about a LA wine company executive traveling out to star her own business but finds love along the way. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 1) N – The second TV series

– The second TV series The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (2022) N – Covering the murder of the photojournalist José Luis Cabezas.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 20th

Jackass 4.5 (2022) – An extended version of Jackass Forever that recently appeared in cinemas.

Love, Death + Robots (Volume 3) N – Animated anthology series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 21st

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 23rd

Ghost in the Shell: Sac_2045 (Season 2) N – New episodes of the rebooted anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 25th

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 5) N – New episodes of the travel food docu-series from Phil Rosenthal.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 26th

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (2022) N – 44-minute short for My Little Pony directed by William Lau.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 27th

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 1) N – Releasing in two halves, Netflix’s expanded season of its flagship show will see the gang returning with lots of new faces.

What will you be checking out on Netflix UK in May 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.