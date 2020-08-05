‘Record of Youth’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Plot, Cast & Episode Release Guide

2020 has been the best year on record for K-Dramas, and as we look ahead to what’s arriving this Fall, we can already look forward to the arrival of the romantic-drama, Record of Youth, in September 2020.

Record of Youth is an upcoming Netflix Original South-Korean romantic-drama created by screenwriter Ha Myung Hee and directed by Ahn Gil Ho.

When is Record of Youth season 1 coming to Netflix?

The first episode of Record of Youth will be coming to Netflix on Monday, September 7th, 2020.

Two episodes will arrive weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays for a total of 16 episodes. The series will be broadcast in South Korean on the cable channel tVN.

Each episode of Record of Youth will have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

Full Record of Youth episode release schedule

The latest episodes of Record Youth will be available to stream the same day as its South Korean broadcast on tvN.

Episode tvN Broadcast Date Netfix Release Date 1 07/09/2020 07/09/2020 2 08/09/2020 08/09/2020 3 14/09/2020 14/09/2020 4 15/09/2020 15/09/2020 5 21/09/2020 21/09/2020 6 22/09/2020 22/09/2020 7 28/09/2020 28/09/2020 8 29/09/2020 29/09/2020 9 05/10/2020 05/10/2020 10 06/10/2020 06/10/2020 11 12/10/2020 12/10/2020 12 13//10/2020 13//10/2020 13 19/10/2020 19/10/2020 14 20/10/2020 20/10/2020 15 26/10/2020 26/10/2020 16 27/10/2020 27/10/2020

What is the plot of Record of Youth?

Three young fashionistas are trying to make it big in the fashion industry, but the class division has greatly determined their paths. Dreams are a luxury that not every person can afford, but a youthful spirit and blazing passion can make all of them come true.

Who are the cast members of Record of Youth?

The following stars have been confirmed for Record of Youth:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Sa Hye Joon Park Bo Gum Itaewon Class | Reply 1988 | Hello Monster Ahn Jung Ha Park So Dam Cinderella and the Four Knights | Parasite |.A Beautiful Mind Won Hae Hyo Byun Woo Suk Search: WWW | Live Up to Your Name | Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo Han Ae Sook Ha Ree Ra I Love You, My Enemy | To Be With You | 1919 Yoo Kwan Soon Kim Yi Young Shin Ae Ra Ugly Alert | My Love | Master in the House Sa Min Ki Han Jin Hee Never Twice | Remember: War of the Son | Aeja’s Older Sister, Minja Sa Young Nam Park Soo Young Soul Mechanic | Hi Bye, Mama! | Doctor Prisoner Won Tae Kyeong Seo Sang Won Vagabond | Be Melodramatic | My Mister Sa Kyeong Joon Lee Jae Won Kill It | Heart Surgeons | While You Were Sleeping Lee Min Jae Shin Ae Ra Find Me inYour Memory | Doctor John | Hi Bye, Mama!

Where will Record of Youth rank in the ratings?

tvN has continued its output of excellent dramas throughout 2020, some of which have entered the top 50 highest-rated cable dramas in South Korea.

While we suspect Record of Youth will do well in the ratings, the only thing going against it will be its Monday and Tuesday night slots. That being said, the highest performing tvN drama that aired on Mondays and Tuesdays is 100 Days My Prince, which at the time of writing is currently ranked 8th in the highest-rated cable dramas.

The most successful tvN dramas typically air between Friday and Sunday nights, so hopefully, Record of Youth can compete with most successful tvN dramas like Crash Landing on You and Reply1988.

Are you looking forward to the release of Record of Youth on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!